Changes to the leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced in April 2022 are reflected in an updated chart of general authorities and general officers, available to view or download below.

During the Saturday afternoon session of the 192nd Annual General Conference, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, announced the calls of six General Authority Seventies and also new members of the Relief Society and Primary general presidencies.

Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham and her counselors, Sister Sharon Eubank and Sister Reyna I. Aburto, who were sustained in April 2017, will complete their service as the Relief Society general presidency on July 31.

President Camille N. Johnson has been called as Relief Society general president with Sister J. Anette Dennis as first counselor and Sister Kristin M. Yee as second counselor. Sister Susan H. Porter has been called as Primary general president with Sister Amy A. Wright as first counselor and Sister Tracy Y. Browning as second counselor. They will begin their service on Aug. 1, and those changes will be reflected in the chart of general authorities and general officers published in the fall.

