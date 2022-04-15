New leaders called to serve in missions in Georgia, Ghana

The following new mission presidents and companions have been called by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Ozani Farias and Giovanna Farias Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ozani Farias, 52, and Giovanna Farias, three children, Porter Lane 2nd Ward, Centerville Utah South Stake: Georgia Atlanta Mission, succeeding President Rion B. Needs and Sister Charlotte Needs. Brother Farias is a Primary teacher and former stake presidency counselor, stake clerk, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor and missionary in the Brazil São Paulo South Mission. He was born in Recife, Brazil, to José Osanã Farias and Severina Barbosa Marques.

Sister Farias is a Primary teacher and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society, Young Women and Primary president, ward Relief Society and Primary presidency counselor, and seminary teacher. She was born in Recife, Brazil, to Antonio Gilberto da Cruz Prata and Maria P. Socorro de Medeiros Prata.

Christopher L. Morgan and Christine M. Morgan Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Christopher L. Morgan, 57, and Christine M. Morgan, five children, Ocean Springs Ward, Gulfport Mississippi Stake: Ghana Cape Coast Mission, succeeding President Isaac K. Morrison and Sister Hannah Morrison. Brother Morgan is a temple ordinance worker and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, service members group leader, branch president, elders quorum president, ward mission leader and missionary in the Italy Milan Mission. He was born in Demopolis, Alabama, to Andrew Morgan and Janice Shirley Lanier Morgan.

Sister Morgan is a stake Relief Society presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker, and a former ward Relief Society president, stake self-reliance specialist, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, seminary teacher and missionary in the Arizona Phoenix Mission. She was born in Perryville, Missouri, to James Leon Tucker and Peggy Ann Layton Tucker.