Learn about the new Singapore Mission president and companion

The following new mission president and companion have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Tanya Tolman and Taitama Tolman Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Taitama Tolman, 45, and Tanya Tolman, four children, Petaling Jaya Branch, Kuala Lumpur Malaysia District: Singapore Mission, succeeding President Leonard Woo and Sister Rita Woo. Brother Tolman is a district president and former high councilor, district Sunday School president, mission preparation teacher, branch president, branch presidency counselor and missionary in the France Paris Mission. He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Jon Elliot Tolman and Lisa Gaye Elkington.

Sister Tolman is a branch Young Women president and former ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor and Gospel Doctrine teacher. She was born in Tremonton, Utah, to Pago Pago Fetui and Linda Lee Yost.