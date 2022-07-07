Learn about the new Madrid Spain Temple president and matron

The following temple president and matron have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They began their service in July.

Angels Moreno de Hernández and José Luis Hernandez Oliver Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

José Luis Hernandez Oliver and Angels Moreno de Hernández, Manresa Branch, Lleida Spain Stake, called as president and matron of the Madrid Spain Temple, succeeding President Kenneth D. Lovell and Sister Susan Lovell. President Hernandez is a former Madrid Spain Temple presidency counselor, stake president, high councilor, bishop and branch president. He was born in Barcelona, Spain, to José Hernández López and Filomena Oliver Delgado.



Sister Moreno de Hernández is a former assistant to the matron, stake Primary president, ward Relief Society president and ward Young Women president. She was born in Barcelona, Spain, to José Saturnino Moreno Pérez de San Román and Angeles Rebollo Rodríguez.