Brother Bradley R. Wilcox: ‘Worthiness is Not Flawlessness’

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, spoke during the Saturday evening session of October 2021 general conference. He testified that the Lord will “refill the tank” during one’s gospel journey. The following is a summary of what he said.

Notable quotes from Brother Wilcox

“God’s message is that worthiness is not flawlessness.”

“Worthiness is being honest and trying.”

“Remember that God and Christ are willing to help us right here and now.”

Summary of Brother Wilcox’s talk

God’s message is that repentance and change are necessary. He wants His children to improve and become all they are capable of becoming.

“God loves us as we are, but He also loves us too much to leave us this way. Growing up unto the Lord is what mortality is all about. Change is what Christ’s Atonement is all about. Not only can Christ resurrect, cleanse, console and heal us, but through it all, He can transform us to become more like Him.”

Life is like a cross-country road trip, and one’s “tank” must be frequently refilled.

“Taking the sacrament is like pulling into the gas station. As we repent and renew our covenants, we pledge our willingness to keep the commandments and God and Christ bless us with the holy Spirit.

“In short, we promise to press forward on our journey and God and Christ promise to refill the tank.”

Worthiness is not flawlessness.

“Worthiness is being honest and trying. We must be honest with God, priesthood leaders and others who love us and we must strive to keep God’s commandments and never give up just because we slip up.”

God’s blessings are within reach for those who keep all the commandment and “him that seeketh so to do.”

About Brother Wilcox

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox was sustained as the second counselor in the Young Men general presidency on April 4, 2020.

He is a professor in Brigham Young University’s Department of Ancient Scripture and a popular speaker and author.

He and his wife, Sister Deborah Wilcox, served together in the Chile Santiago East Mission.

