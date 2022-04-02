Sister Reyna I. Aburto: ‘We Are The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’

Sister Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society General Presidency, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 192nd Annual General Conference on April 2, 2022. Credit: Screenshot
Sister Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society General Presidency, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 192nd Annual General Conference on April 2, 2022. Credit: Screenshot
Sister Reyna Isabel Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, spoke during the Saturday morning session of April 2022 general conference. She explained that the Church is more than its structure, it’s the members. The following is a summary of what she said.

Notable quotes from Sister Aburto

“The Church is more than the buildings and the ecclesiastical structure; the Church is us, the members.”
“We are The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with Christ at the head and the Prophet as His mouthpiece.”
“When we come to Him and bring those we love to Him, He sees our faith. He will make them whole, and He will make us whole.”

Summary of Sister Aburto’s talk

The Lord is doing a marvelous work through His Church. “Sometimes we are givers and sometimes we are receivers, but we are all one family in Christ.”  

Some sisters feel that serving in Primary or Young Women means they are not active members of Relief Society. But Relief Society is not just a room, lesson or activity, it is the covenant women of the Church — a “global community of compassion and service.” Similar belonging exists for elders quorums and children and youth organizations.

“The Church is more than its buildings and ecclesiastical structure; the Church is the members, … with Christ at the head and the Prophet as His mouthpiece.” 

Belonging to the Church of Jesus Christ is a privilege, “where members can unite their faith, hearts, strengths, minds and hands for Him to perform His mighty miracles.“

Followers of Christ are striving to become of “one heart and one mind,” and to become like Him.

Even the smallest efforts make a significant difference in God’s kingdom. “Our purpose in His kingdom should be to bring each other to Christ.” And as Christ’s Church, the members are the means through which the Savior will perform some of His mightiest works before He comes again.

About Sister Aburto

  • Sister Reyna I. Aburto was born in Managua, Nicaragua, in October 1963 to Noel Blanco and Delbi Cardoza, as the second of four children. She married Carlos Aburto of Mexico in the Jordan River Utah Temple in 1993. They are the parents of three children.
  • When Sister Aburto was 9 years old, an earthquake struck Managua on Dec. 23, 1972. Her older brother was killed when her family’s adobe home collapsed. After fleeing growing violence in Nicaragua, Sister Aburto joined the Church while living in San Francisco, California.
  • Since 1991, Sister Aburto has been a part of the translation industry, working as a linguist and a project manager. In 2005, she and her husband started their own company, working together on translation for different agencies.
  • Sister Aburto was called as second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency in April 2017.

Sister Aburto in the news

Sister Aburto’s recent social posts

  • Sister Aburto invited others to increase their knowledge and understanding if they are wondering how to help someone struggling with emotional challenges, in a social media post on Jan. 26. 
  • On Feb. 27, Sister Aburto wrote about visiting the meetinghouse in San Bruno, California, where she was baptized.
  • “If you feel that you cannot take one more step, my plea to you is this: Please tell someone what you are experiencing. There are people who care about you and want to help you,” Sister Aburto wrote on social media on March 25.

