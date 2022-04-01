April 2022 general conference: See a list of talk summaries, photo galleries and session highlights

Attendees take a photo after the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, front right, waves to members of the Tabernacle Choir during the 191st Semiannual General Conference of at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Audience members in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City listen to Bishop L. Todd Budge, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, speak during the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 3, 2021.
Church leaders and audience members in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City listen during the Sunday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 3, 2021.
The Smith family — Morgan, Brynlee, Avery, Jordan, Talmage, Spencer, Grant and Addison — of the Nauvoo 1st Ward, Nauvoo Illinois Stake, watch the the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Church members gather in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City during the Sunday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 2, 2021.
A family in Sheffield, England, watches the Saturday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
John Sebástian Gallego, Laura Daniela Gallego Florez, Paula Andrea Florez and Natalia Florez watch the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
The Conference Center in Salt Lake City has participants seated with social distancing measures for the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference on Oct. 2, 2021.
Denzie, Emmrie and Taeden Hutchings of the Mission 1st Ward, McAllen Texas West Stake, sustain Church leaders during the the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference, broadcast from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 2, 2021.
The Conference Center is photographed before the Saturday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 2, 2021.
On April 2-3, millions worldwide will tune into the 192nd Annual General Conference of of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to hear messages from the First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other Church leaders.

For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, general conference will be open to the public. Each session is limited to 10,000 people per session in the 21,000-seat Conference Center due to construction on and around Temple Square limiting parking and accessibility. Tickets were distributed by stake and district presidents in the United States and Canada. A conference session ticket also serves as a ticket to ride any UTA transit option during the conference weekend. 

All members and friends of the Church are invited to view the general sessions, which are at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mountain Time on Saturday and Sunday. The Saturday evening session is a women’s session for all women and young women, including those who turn 12 in 2022, at 6 p.m Mountain Time. 

This article will be updated with video streams, talk summaries, photo galleries, news and updates from general conference. Follow along on TheChurchNews.com and the Church News app.

