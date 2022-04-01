April 2022 general conference: See a list of talk summaries, photo galleries and session highlights

On April 2-3, millions worldwide will tune into the 192nd Annual General Conference of of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to hear messages from the First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other Church leaders.
For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, general conference will be open to the public. Each session is limited to 10,000 people per session in the 21,000-seat Conference Center due to construction on and around Temple Square limiting parking and accessibility. Tickets were distributed by stake and district presidents in the United States and Canada. A conference session ticket also serves as a ticket to ride any UTA transit option during the conference weekend.
All members and friends of the Church are invited to view the general sessions, which are at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mountain Time on Saturday and Sunday. The Saturday evening session is a women’s session for all women and young women, including those who turn 12 in 2022, at 6 p.m Mountain Time.
This article will be updated with video streams, talk summaries, photo galleries, news and updates from general conference. Follow along on TheChurchNews.com and the Church News app.
