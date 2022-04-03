Elder Ronald A. Rasband: ‘To Heal the World’

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Sunday morning session of April 2022 general conference. He invited everyone to champion the cause of religious freedom. The following is a summary of what he said.

“What is religious freedom? It is freedom of worship in all its configurations: freedom of assembly, freedom of speech, freedom to act on personal beliefs and freedom for others to do the same.”

“When religion is given the space and freedom to flourish, believers perform simple and sometimes heroic acts of service.”

“I invite you to champion the cause of religious freedom. It is an expression of the God-given principle of agency.”

A scourge sweeping the globe is “attacks on your and my religious freedom.” Opponents seek to restrict expression of convictions and criticize and ridicule faith.

Religious freedom is “freedom of worship in all its configurations: freedom of assembly, freedom of speech, freedom to act on personal beliefs and freedom for others to do the same.” It is “an expression of the God-given principle of agency.”

The 11th Article of Faith is “inclusive, liberating and respectful” and “the essence of religious freedom,” stating: “We claim the privilege of worshiping Almighty God according to the dictates of our own conscience, and allow all men the same privilege, let them worship how, where, or what they may.”

Societies and individuals benefit from religious freedom in four ways: Believers “can express devotion to God by worship of Him and willingness to serve His children.” Expressions of belief, hope and peace are fostered. Believers “perform simple and sometimes heroic acts of service.” It “acts as a unifying and rallying force for shaping values and morality.”

He invited Latter-day Saints to champion the cause of religious freedom. “The good of religion, its reach and the daily acts of love which religion inspires only multiply when we protect the freedom to express and act on core beliefs.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband was sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 3, 2015. He had served as a General Authority Seventy since 2000.

Although he attended the University of Utah, Elder Rasband never graduated, due to a business opportunity. But in 1995, he received an honorary doctorate of business and commerce from Utah Valley State College.

Elder Rasband and his wife, Sister Melanie Twitchell Rasband, were married in the Salt Lake Temple in 1973 and have five children.

Elder Rasband pointed out four ways BYU–Idaho students can express their love for God during a devotional Feb. 13 in the BYU–Idaho Center in Rexburg, Idaho,

“Choose to follow God’s living Prophet. He is our watchman on the tower,” Elder Rasband said during a devotional broadcast to young adults in the North America Area on Jan. 9.

While ministering in the Africa Central and Africa South areas in November 2021, Elder Rasband and other leaders answered questions from young adults on counsel and testimony on topics ranging from the COVID-19 vaccine, to sexual abuse, to a discussion about which attributes one should look for in a future spouse.

“When religion is given the freedom to flourish, the good of religion, the reach of religion, and the heroic acts of loving our neighbors — which religion inspires — only multiply,” Elder Rasband wrote on Jan. 18.

After a visit to India, Elder Rasband shared photos from the trip and testified that the Lord “has not abandoned us” despite the trials that all have faced in the last few years, in a March 16 post.