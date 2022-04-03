Elder Michael T. Ringwood: ‘For God So Loved Us’

Elder Michael T. Ringwood, a General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Sunday morning session of April 2022 general conference. He taught about God’s love for His children and how He designed a plan for each of them to return home to Him. The following is a summary of what he said.

Notable quotes from Elder Ringwood

“God sent Jesus Christ, His Only Son in the flesh, to lay down His life for every one of us. This He did because He loves us and designed a plan for each of us to return home to Him.”

“We are the focus of our Heavenly Father’s plan and the reason for our Savior’s mission. Each of us, individually is Their work and Their glory.”

“Why does Heavenly Father’s personalized plan for us include helping others return to Him? Because that is how we become like Jesus Christ.”

Summary of Elder Ringwood’s talk

God sent Jesus Christ because He loves His children and designed a plan for each of them to return home to Him. This plan is personal and was set forth by a loving Heavenly Father, “who knows our hearts, our names and what He needs us to do.”

The Old Testament repeatedly illustrates how “Heavenly Father and Jehovah are intimately involved in our lives.”

Many years after selling their brother Joseph, the sons of Jacob needed to take their youngest brother, Benjamin, to Egypt. Judah promised Jacob that he would bring Benjamin home and was “determined to keep his promise and return Benjamin safely.”

“No matter who you are or your current circumstances, someone feels exactly this way about you. Someone wants to return to Heavenly Father with you.”

Heavenly Father’s personalized plan includes helping others return to Him because “that is how we become like Jesus Christ.”

In 2 Kings, the phrase “it fell on a day” is used to emphasize that important events happen according to God’s timing, and no detail is too small for Him.

“Because God sent His Beloved Son for us, the miracles we need will ‘fall on the very day’ necessary for His plan to be fulfilled.”

About Elder Ringwood