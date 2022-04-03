Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf: ‘Our Heartfelt All’

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2022 general conference. He explained how to offer one’s whole soul to Christ. The following is a summary of what he said.

Notable quotes from Elder Uchtdorf

“Very few of us will ever be asked to sacrifice our lives for the Savior. But we are all invited to consecrate our lives to Him.”

“As we seek to purify our lives and look unto Christ in every thought, everything else begins to align.”

“This is how we offer our whole souls — by sacrificing anything that’s holding us back and consecrating the rest to the Lord and His purposes.”

Summary of Elder Uchtdorf’s talk

The story of the widow who cast in two mites shows how the Savior measures offerings: The value of the donation is measured by the effect it has on the heart of the donor. “Jesus taught that our offering may be large or it may be small, but either way, it must be our heartfelt all.”

Balancing the demands of life with the desire to offer a whole soul to the Lord does not mean dividing time evenly among competing interests. Balance like riding a bicycle or lift like flying an airplane. “Just as forward momentum keeps a bicycle balanced and upright, moving forward helps an aircraft overcome the pull of gravity and drag.”

Sacrifice and consecration require “letting some things go and letting other things grow.” Most people will not be asked to sacrifice their lives for the Savior, but everyone is invited to consecrate their lives to Him. When looking unto Christ in every thought, everything begins to align into one work, one joy and one purpose.

Heavenly Father knows the hearts of His children. Efforts to love and serve Him will purify hearts. The widow knew “her offering would not change the fortunes of Israel, but it could change and bless her.”

About Elder Uchtdorf

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf was called to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in 2004. He served as a counselor in the First Presidency from February 2008 to January 2018.

From 1965 to 1996, he was a pilot, captain and corporate executive for the German airline Lufthansa.

He married Sister Harriet Reich in 1962 and they are the parents of two children.

Elder Uchtdorf in the news

Elder Uchtdorf was one of several who memorialized Col. Gail S. Halvorsen, known lovingly as the “Berlin Candy Bomber,” on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

In a devotional on Jan.9 to young adults in the Asia, Asia North, Philippines and Pacific areas, Elder Uchtdorf asked and answered three questions about seeking Heavenly Father’s help.

While ministering virtually to members in the Asia Area Nov. 13-20, 2021, he encouraged youth, leaders and missionaries to make wise choices and trust in God.

Elder Uchtdorf’s recent social posts

“My beloved brothers and sisters, dear friends, we all drift from time to time,” Elder Uchtdorf wrote on Feb. 7. “But we can get back on course. We can navigate our way through the darkness and trials of this life and find our way back to our loving Heavenly Father if we seek, accept and follow the spiritual landmarks He has provided.”

After the death of Col. Gail S. Halvorsen, or the Candy Bomber, Elder Uchtdorf wrote an online tribute to him and his legacy on Feb. 17 and prayed for the comfort of the Halvorsen family.