President Russell M. Nelson: ‘The Power of Spiritual Momentum’

President Russell M. Nelson, President of the Church, spoke during the Sunday morning session of April 2022 general conference. He shared five ways to maintain positive spiritual momentum. The following is a summary of what he said.

Notable quotes from President Nelson

“Any war is a horrifying violation of everything the Lord Jesus Christ stands for and teaches.”

“I plead with you to do all you can to end personal conflicts that are currently raging in your hearts and in your lives.”

“We have never needed positive spiritual momentum more than we do now.”

Summary of President Nelson’s talk

No one can control nations, or the actions of others. “But we can control ourselves. My call today is to end the conflicts that are raging in your heart, your home and your life. Bury any and all inclinations to hurt others.”

Positive spiritual momentum is powerful and needed today more than ever.

That momentum keeps people moving forward. “Spiritual momentum can help us withstand the relentless, wicked attacks of the adversary and thwart his efforts to erode our personal spiritual foundation.”

The Savior’s Atonement opened a path to “His healing, strengthening and redeeming power. These spiritual privileges are available to all who seek to hear Him and follow Him.”

“With all the pleadings of my heart, I urge you to get on the covenant path and stay there. Experience the joy of repenting daily. Learn about God and how He works. Seek and expect miracles. Strive to end conflict in your life.

“As you act on these pursuits, I promise you the ability to move forward on the covenant path with increased momentum, despite whatever obstacles you face. And I promise you greater strength to resist temptation, more peace of mind, freedom from fear, and greater unity in your families.”

On Jan. 1, President Nelson offered three suggestions for New Year’s resolutions: Strengthen one’s spiritual foundation, be kind to others and be resolute. “May God bless you, my dear friends, and may this be a wonderful year of purpose and possibilities for all of us,” he wrote.

President Nelson taught that “regardless of relationship status, there is one source to whom we can all turn to either enhance the love we feel for others or mend our hearts when they feel broken — the Savior Jesus Christ” in a Feb. 14 post.