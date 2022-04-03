President Russell M. Nelson: ‘The Power of Spiritual Momentum’

President Russell M. Nelson, President of the Church, spoke during the Sunday morning session of April 2022 general conference. He shared five ways to maintain positive spiritual momentum. The following is a summary of what he said.
Notable quotes from President Nelson
Summary of President Nelson’s talk
No one can control nations, or the actions of others. “But we can control ourselves. My call today is to end the conflicts that are raging in your heart, your home and your life. Bury any and all inclinations to hurt others.”
Positive spiritual momentum is powerful and needed today more than ever.
That momentum keeps people moving forward. “Spiritual momentum can help us withstand the relentless, wicked attacks of the adversary and thwart his efforts to erode our personal spiritual foundation.”
The Savior’s Atonement opened a path to “His healing, strengthening and redeeming power. These spiritual privileges are available to all who seek to hear Him and follow Him.”
“With all the pleadings of my heart, I urge you to get on the covenant path and stay there. Experience the joy of repenting daily. Learn about God and how He works. Seek and expect miracles. Strive to end conflict in your life.
“As you act on these pursuits, I promise you the ability to move forward on the covenant path with increased momentum, despite whatever obstacles you face. And I promise you greater strength to resist temptation, more peace of mind, freedom from fear, and greater unity in your families.”
About President Nelson
- President Russell M. Nelson became the 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in January 2018.
- A renowned surgeon, President Nelson assisted on the first human open-heart surgery in Utah using a heart-lung machine. In June 2018, the University of Utah honored President Nelson with an endowed chair in surgery.
- He and his late wife, Sister Dantzel White Nelson, who died in 2005, have 10 children, 57 grandchildren and more than 140 great-grandchildren. He married Sister Wendy Watson in 2006.
