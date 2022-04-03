President Russell M. Nelson: ‘Now Is the Time’

President Russell M. Nelson, President of the Church, spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2022 general conference. He concluded the conference by announcing 17 new temple locations. The following is a summary of what he said.

Notable quotes from President Nelson

“We have received important direction for the future. My prayer is that the Spirit has spoken to you directly about things the Lord would have you do.”

“I plead with you to counter worldly ways by focusing on the eternal blessings of the temple. Your time there brings blessings for eternity.”

“I love you, my dear brothers and sisters. More importantly, the Lord loves you. He is your Savior and your Redeemer. He leads and guides His Church.”

Summary of President Nelson’s talk

This conference has been a blessing through the prayers, messages and music. It has also come with important direction for the future. The future is always uncertain. Weather, economic cycles, disasters, wars, accidents and illness are unpredictable and can change life quickly. ”But there are some things we can control, including how we spend our time each day.”

Learning from the past and preparing for the future are important. But now is the time to learn, repent, bless others and “lift up the hands which hang down.”

“The adversary never sleeps. There will always be opposition to the truth. I repeat my urging from this morning to do those things that will increase your positive spiritual momentum … to keep you moving forward through whatever challenges and opportunities come.”

Positive spiritual momentum increases through worshiping in the temple. “Counter worldly ways by focusing on the eternal blessings of the temple.” The temples under construction and the 17 new announced temples will bless lives on both sides of the veil. The Lord leads and guides His Church. “May we be a people worthy of the Lord, who said, ‘Ye shall be my people, and I will be your God.’”

About President Nelson

President Nelson in the news

President Nelson’s recent social posts

On Jan. 1, President Nelson offered three suggestions for New Year’s resolutions: Strengthen one’s spiritual foundation, be kind to others and be resolute. “May God bless you, my dear friends, and may this be a wonderful year of purpose and possibilities for all of us,” he wrote.

President Nelson taught that “regardless of relationship status, there is one source to whom we can all turn to either enhance the love we feel for others or mend our hearts when they feel broken — the Savior Jesus Christ” in a Feb. 14 post.