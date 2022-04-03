President Russell M. Nelson: ‘Now Is the Time’

President Russell M. Nelson, President of the Church, spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2022 general conference. He concluded the conference by announcing 17 new temple locations. The following is a summary of what he said.
Notable quotes from President Nelson
Summary of President Nelson’s talk
This conference has been a blessing through the prayers, messages and music. It has also come with important direction for the future. The future is always uncertain. Weather, economic cycles, disasters, wars, accidents and illness are unpredictable and can change life quickly. ”But there are some things we can control, including how we spend our time each day.”
Learning from the past and preparing for the future are important. But now is the time to learn, repent, bless others and “lift up the hands which hang down.”
“The adversary never sleeps. There will always be opposition to the truth. I repeat my urging from this morning to do those things that will increase your positive spiritual momentum … to keep you moving forward through whatever challenges and opportunities come.”
Positive spiritual momentum increases through worshiping in the temple. “Counter worldly ways by focusing on the eternal blessings of the temple.” The temples under construction and the 17 new announced temples will bless lives on both sides of the veil. The Lord leads and guides His Church. “May we be a people worthy of the Lord, who said, ‘Ye shall be my people, and I will be your God.’”
About President Nelson
- President Russell M. Nelson became the 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in January 2018.
- A renowned surgeon, President Nelson assisted on the first human open-heart surgery in Utah using a heart-lung machine. In June 2018, the University of Utah honored President Nelson with an endowed chair in surgery.
- He and his late wife, Sister Dantzel White Nelson, who died in 2005, have 10 children, 57 grandchildren and more than 140 great-grandchildren. He married Sister Wendy Watson in 2006.
