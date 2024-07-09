Missionaries invited to audition for choir to perform at October 2024 general conference

A missionary choir sings at the Saturday afternoon session of the 192nd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

A missionary choir will sing Oct. 5 during the Saturday evening session of October 2024 general conference, and missionaries who will be serving or training in the area are invited to apply over the next 10 days for an audition.

Audition applications must be submitted by Friday, July 19, online at https://airtable.com/app8jrShvAtEvw7o0/pagJMpnwfLPgfyx4z/form.

Information about the choir, its audition applications and its rehearsal schedule was first published July 8 on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Who’s eligible?

Those eligible to audition include:

Church headquarters missionaries.

Temple Square missionaries.

Service missionaries in Davis, Salt Lake and Utah counties.

Missionaries who will arrive at the Provo Missionary Training Center between Aug. 21 and Sept. 25 and who will still be training at the MTC through Oct. 5.

Attendance is required for all rehearsals and performances; those who miss one or more rehearsals may be moved to alternate status.

Rehearsal schedule

Rehearsal schedules vary according to missionary assigning and training status.

All missionaries are to attend the following rehearsals:

Sunday, Sept. 29, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the Provo MTC.

Tuesday, Oct. 1, 5:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m., at the Provo MTC (this includes rehearsals, a break and then the MTC devotional).

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the Conference Center.

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the Conference Center, including the Saturday evening session performance.

A combined choir of teaching and service missionaries sings during the Saturday afternoon session of the 192nd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. | Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Additional rehearsal schedules, with specific locations to be announced later, include:

Layton and Salt Lake missionaries: Wednesdays, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., in Salt Lake City, beginning Aug. 29.

Utah County missionaries: Sundays, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesdays, 8:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m., in Provo, beginning Aug. 27.

Missionaries at the MTC: A detailed schedule will be shared with those who are selected.

Additional requirements

Missionary attire is required for rehearsals and performances. Elders chosen to participate will be required to wear a full suit with jacket for the conference performance, regardless of whatever mission-specific clothing allowances are for one’s service.

Also, all participants will be required to have their music memorized prior to the dress rehearsal; for some, memorization may require additional personal rehearsal time at home. Those who have not memorized the music prior to dress rehearsal will be invited to be an alternate.