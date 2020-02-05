Missionaries, staff safe after intruder enters Sao Paulo MTC with a knife

A man armed with a knife entered the Brazil Missionary Training Center in Sao Paulo Wednesday morning, Feb. 5. The intruder was shot and killed by police.

According to a statement from Nei Garcia, Brazil Area Director of Public Affairs, none of the missionaries or MTC staff were harmed during the incident.

Security guards detained the man near the reception desk until police arrived. “At some point, when the intruder attempted to attack police, he was shot and killed by police,” Garcia said.

“Families of the missionaries and staff are being informed. We are working closely with local authorities and are grateful for their efforts to respond and investigate. We will also provide missionaries and staff with any needed support. We are grateful for the prayers and support that have been offered at this time both for the missionaries and the family of the individual who was killed.”

