What happened in the Church in 2020? Here’s what you need to know

On Jan. 1, President Russell M. Nelson kicked off 2020 with a social media post inviting Latter-day Saints to be “a major part of sharing the message of the ongoing restoration of the Savior’s gospel.”
In February, President Nelson extended a second invitation: “I invite you to think deeply and often about this key question: How do you hear Him?”
A “bicentennial year” commemorating the 200th anniversary of Joseph Smith’s First Vision, the year 2020 will also be remembered for the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing rapid adjustments made to missionary work, temple work and Sunday worship services — not to mention natural disasters, political tension and civil unrest.
Even under the unique and difficult circumstances, “the work continues,” said President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, in a Church News interview in August.
“We don’t wring our hands. We figure out how to find a new way. … The Church has to keep moving.”
Here is a look at the year 2020 in review:
