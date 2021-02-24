Watch: How to navigate the new RootsTech Connect website

RootsTech.org has shifted to a new virtual platform for RootsTech Connect Feb. 25-27.

To help participants navigate the new website, FamilySearch released a video explaining the four main areas of the website: Main Stage, Sessions, Expo Hall and Connect. The video will be available in 10 languages on RootsTech.org when the conference begins.

Main Stage: View keynotes, discovery experiences and more. Content will be shown from around the world.

Sessions: Explore classes using the search function and filter by language and country. Click on “Guide Me” to find groups of sessions by topic. Add sessions to a personal playlist.

Expo Hall: Visit virtual booths to learn more about various companies. Use the chat feature to ask about products.

Connect: Chat with other attendees, enter a session chatroom, find relatives and message presenters. Click on “Ask Us Anything” to get answers to questions.

Due to the global nature of the event, RootsTech Connect will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 9 p.m. MST with keynote speaker Nick Vujicic. A preview of the Expo Hall will be available four hours prior.

View the Main Stage streaming schedule here. To see a list of sessions available in English, click here. Many of the sessions will be available for a year after the conference ends.