7 quotes from RootsTech Connect keynote speakers

More than 500,000 people from 226 countries and territories are participating in the all-virtual RootsTech Connect Feb. 25-27.

The world’s largest celebration of family includes more than 1,000 breakout sessions, taught by international presenters in multiple languages.

The main stage features 13 keynote speakers from around the globe. Below are excerpts from seven speakers. More will be added in the coming days. To view the main stage schedule, click here.

Nick Vujicic: ‘You Matter’

“The first person who needs to believe in you is you. The first person that needs to stop bullying you is you. You’re the first person to actually give your broken pieces a chance to turn into something beautiful. …

International motivational speaker and New York Times bestselling author Nick Vujicic is a speaker at RootsTech Connect in February 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“We need to approach each other with grace and mercy like never before. With love like never before, with understanding like never before. Because we need each other like never before. …

“There’s three things — that three-legged stool — for you how to know how to be self-loved, in a humble way. No. 1, the truth of your value. No. 2, the truth of your purpose. And thirdly, the truth of your full potential. No one ever reached their full potential until they did everything they could with what they were given.”

— Nick Vujicic is an Australian American born without arms or legs and is an inspirational speaker.

Erick Avari: ‘Blazing a Trail in Acting’

Actor Erick Avari is a keynote speaker at RootsTech Connect in February 2021. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

“Along the way, I met so many people who didn’t have to, but went out of their way to show me kindness and help me along or to accept me. I have a lot of people to thank and appreciate. …

“That changed my life significantly. I would not be here if you had not done it. It can change someone’s life, and to the giver, it could mean practically nothing, a pat on the shoulder. …

“That is where we need to set the bar, to say we are kind.”

— Erick Avari is known as a trailblazer for a generation of South Asian actors.

Francesco Lotoro: ‘History Lives on Through Music’

Born in 1964 in Barletta, Italy, Francesco Lotoro is a pianist, composer and conductor. Lotoro is a keynote speaker at RootsTech Connect 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“There were orchestras, complex operas and works that were written right in [the World War II concentration camps]. That is the miracle of this music. In the end it shows us what mankind is made of. Even through sufferings, our intelligence is not choked off but can be multiplied. …

“When you start to realize you are losing your physical life, the more the risk increases for physical life, the more genius that should give to that parallel life, which is that of the intellect. …

“Each of us has his/her talents, but dreams must come true and they have to be catalogued to be visible.”

— Francesco Lotoro is an Italian pianist, composer and conductor. His message was presented in Italian.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo: ‘Peace, Love and Harmony’

“We are still continuing the message of Joseph Shabalala. … We don’t talk bad about other people. We’re always encouraging and inviting people to come up with the good things that are going to help us lead a peaceful life. …

Members of Ladysmith Black Mambazo from South Africa — from left: Thulani Shabalala, Albert Mazibuko and Sibongiseni Shabalala — will be keynote speakers and performers at the upcoming RootsTech Connect virtual family history event in February 2021. Their musical careers have spanned more than 60 years. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“That was a great honor we were given by Dr. Nelson Mandela [to be called South Africa’s cultural ambassadors to the world]. First of all, it shows us that what we are doing is important. Also, we have to be honest with ourselves. We must keep doing what we’re doing and make sure we represent our country correctly everywhere we go. …

“In music, that is where we learn who we are.”

— Ladysmith Black Mambazo has had a musical career of over 60 years and is known for singing in the Zulu styles of their local region. The above quotes came from Xolani Majozi, the group’s manager.

Sunetra Sarker: ‘Embracing Multiculturalism’

“When I was growing up in the ’70s, and ’80s, there was nobody, and I mean, nobody, that looked like me on screen. We had Black actresses. We had mixed-race actors. We had a couple of Chinese faces. But I honestly don’t think I had seen an Asian woman as an actor on screen. So it was never an option. I didn’t even think it was possible. …

Sunetra Sarker, known for her appearances on British television, is a keynote speaker at RootsTech Connect in February 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Now I have so many young girls who come up to me and say, ‘You were the first one; we were all waiting to see somebody that looked like us.’ …

“Don’t turn your back on the things that scare you. Run right towards it.”

— Sunetra Sarker was raised in England by parents who had come from India. She has become a British Academy of Film and Television Arts member and stalwart of British television.

Bruna Benites: ‘Inspiring Others Through Football’

“I really believe in leadership by example. I look to do my best every day, inspire those around me to do their best. …

“I think the best example of all is for people to give everything they can in life — regardless of what their profession may be, regardless of whether or not they are athletes — that people be passionate about everything they do in life, that they do it lovingly and with 100% dedication.

Bruna Benites, No. 14, walks with her team at the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics. Credit: Courtesy Bruna Benites

“Because when people do their best with all their hearts, people can make dreams come true.”

— Bruna Benites is a two-time Olympian for the Brazil women’s soccer team and continues to play professional soccer. Her message was presented in Portuguese.

Tita: ‘Soccer, Family and Stories’

“I would like to tell all the youth that today’s sport has become an impressive tool. Perhaps you don’t need to be a member of the Brazilian national team and playing in the World Cup. Sometimes you might be that player who goes to a university and you study with a golf scholarship, a basketball scholarship or a volleyball scholarship, for example. …

Tita (Milton Queiroz de Paixão), left, is pictured with his wife, Sandra. They are the parents of five children. Credit: Courtesy Milton Queiroz de Paixão

“I think that any young person should seek for that situation, that opportunity to play a sport and to educate him or herself to that sport, thus becoming a person who would play the sport for the rest of their life.

“So today, my message is precisely that: that you seek to play the sport and that the sport becomes a tool in your personal and professional life.”

— Tita (Milton Queiroz da Paixão) is considered one of the best players in the history of Brazilian soccer. His message was presented in Portuguese.