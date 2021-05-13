Middle East/Africa North Area presidency offers Eid al-Fitr greetings as Ramadan concludes

As Muslims around the world concluded their observation of Ramadan, Elder Anthony D. Perkins, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Middle East/Africa North Area, shared Eid al-Fitr greetings in a video posted Wednesday, May 12.

Elder Perkins talked about the shared beliefs between members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Muslims — including prayer, fasting and caring for those in need.

“Each day during Ramadan, you have chosen to let God prevail in your life,” he said. “You have gathered with family and deepened your relationships.”

Similar to the fast offerings donated by members of the Church each time they fast, Muslims give a sadaqah, which is also a voluntary form of giving to bless the lives of others.

“Your collective devotion has made the world a better place,” Elder Perkins said.

Watch the video on the Church’s Middle East Newsroom.