Recent donations of food, supplies, money and other humanitarian aid from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will help people in need in Colombia, Peru and Paraguay. Church representatives used the opportunity to share their love for their community, and also to explain fast offerings, humanitarian donations and other Church programs.

Colombia

Some of the many boxes of food donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in La Estrella, Colombia, to be delivered to people in need in January 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church delivered food and supplies to families in need in different cities around the Huila area, in conjunction with local government leaders. The president of the Neiva Colombia Stake, Ferney Cardozo, helped with the deliveries, and shared: “The Church of Jesus Christ has a self-sufficiency program that allows these donations to be made, we understand the urgent needs that exist everywhere and we want to connect in this way to mitigate the needs that arise in homes, we believe that this is part of living the gospel and sharing it.”

Representatives from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints distributed food with local government leaders throughout the Huila area of Colombia in January 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church donated 1,200 boxes of food in January to representatives of La Estrella, a city south of Medellín. Local Church leaders explained how the food donations were made possible through fast offerings, in which Church members refrain from consuming food for 24 hours and donate the money they would have spent on food in order to provide for those in need. The mayor was moved upon hearing this, “because he understood that in each of the boxes was the love of the brothers of the Church.”

Peru

Representatives from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints deliver boxes of medical supplies to Santa Rosa hospital in Lima, Peru, on Jan. 27, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Santa Rosa hospital in Lima now has new humidifiers and oxygen supplies, thanks to a donation from the Church’s humanitarian services program. Local Church authorities and missionaries made the delivery to the general director of the hospital on Jan. 27.

The Church also delivered two laptops to the Interreligious Council of Peru, and five computers and a laptop to a local girls shelter.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donates equipment and furniture to various institutions in Tumbes and Piura in Peru on Jan. 26 and 27, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Jan. 26 and 27, local Church leaders delivered fans, lights, furniture, benches, appliances and other supplies to organizations in Tumbes, Piura and Castilla. The organizations expressed gratitude for the donated goods that will serve children and elderly under their care. Eduardo Ganoza Orezzoli said the Church is always willing to use its available resources and assets to support institutions in need.

Paraguay

Authorities break ground at General Hospital Barrio Obrero in Asunción, Paraguay, for a new oxygen generating plant on Dec. 1, 2021. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints helped donate to the constuction. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A donation from the Church helped the General Hospital Barrio Obrero in the city of Asunción break ground for a new oxygen generating plant on Dec. 1, 2021. The hospital director, health officials and local Church representatives attended the event. The construction of the oxygen generating plant will help meet demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, and care for patients with respiratory diseases.

