Latter-day Saint Charities, the humanitarian arm of the Church, recently delivered new boreholes to four villages in Ghana as part of its efforts to provide clean water to areas in Africa.

Africa Newsroom reported people of the villages held celebrations for the deliveries.

Amemuglo Samuel lives in the village of Akora-Darko and shared: “Water is very needful to us. I am the headmaster of the school. You see all the teachers and children here today and they are all so happy. Our water problem is being solved, and this makes us so happy and thankful.”

Samuel said the people were walking to streams far away to get water. But when the streams dried up, they only had one borehole for the whole community. “Whenever you would go to the borehole to get water there were many people,” he said. “In the morning you could not even get water because there were too many people needing water.” The new borehole brought fresh well water into the village for more people to use, and the communities will then maintain the water system themselves.

This stream near a village in Ghana is where people used to get water, until Latter-day Saint Charities delivered a new borehole to provide fresh well water. The delivery was made Jan. 26, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During the handover, Samuel told the Latter-day Saint Charities representatives how happy the people of the village were for the gift: “We are grateful to you. We pray to the Almighty God that wherever you were able to get the funds to provide this water for us we feel that God will bless you and those funds will be replenished.”



Read more in Africa Newsroom here.



Latter-day Saint Charities also partnered with Water for People to bring clean water to villages in Uganda. The communities were also trained in how to maintain those water systems. Read that story in the Church News here.