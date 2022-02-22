The Europe East Area presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a message of reassurance to Church members in that country.

The distribution of the message — signed by Elder Hans T. Boom, Elder Scott D. Whiting and Elder Kirill Pokhilko of the area presidency — included it being posted Tuesday, Feb. 22, on the Church’s Ukranian Newsroom site.

Translated into English, it reads:

“We are aware that these are difficult times,” the area presidency wrote. “The First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles are fully aware of the current situation, and we are monitoring this situation day by day and hour by hour.

“Prophets, seers and revelators pray for you and for the hearts of the leaders to be softened for peace. We also pray about it every day. …

“We love you all and pray that God will watch over you and protect you. We urge you to know Jesus Christ more fully: pray daily, study the scriptures, and see His hand in your life. We know that when you come to know Him, you will feel His love and the peace that only He can bring.”

A month ago, the Church temporarily reassigned its full-time missionaries serving in the Ukraine Kyiv/Moldova and Ukraine Dnipro missions to locations outside of Ukraine, due to the ongoing uncertainties and political tensions.

The announcement came in a Monday, Jan. 24, statement from Church spokesman Sam Penrod.

“The decision is made out of an abundance of caution, as some government embassies in Ukraine are preparing to move certain personnel and their family members,” Penrod said.

Map of Ukraine Credit: Screenshot, Google Maps

Many of the missionaries were reassigned to missions in Europe, while some were assigned to serve in Moldova, which is away from potential conflict areas. A few missionaries who were approaching their planned release dates completed their service and returned home, he added, while those recently called to Ukraine have received a temporary assignment elsewhere.

“We pray for a peaceful resolution to the tensions in Ukraine and look forward to when the missionaries may return,” Penrod said in the Jan. 24 statement.

A military buildup at the Ukraine-Russia border had ramped up crisis talks among international leaders. The day before the Church’s announced relocation of missionaries, the United States State Department had recommended that all U.S. citizens in Ukraine depart the country promptly.