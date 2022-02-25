First Presidency issues statement on armed conflict

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has issued a statement on armed conflict, pleading that “peace will prevail among nations and within our own hearts.”

Published Friday, Feb. 25, on Newsroom, the statement reads:

“We are heartbroken and deeply concerned by the armed conflict now raging. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has members in each of the affected areas and throughout the world. Our minds and hearts have been turned toward them and all our brothers and sisters.

“We continue to pray for peace. We know that enduring peace can be found through Jesus Christ. He can calm and comfort our souls even in the midst of terrible conflicts. He taught us to love God and our neighbors.

“We pray that this armed conflict will end quickly, that the controversies will end peacefully and that peace will prevail among nations and within our own hearts. We plead with world leaders to seek for such resolutions and peace.”