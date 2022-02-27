Church members have access to the Book of Mormon in 115 written languages: in print, through the Church’s online store and distribution centers, and/or digitally, in the Gospel Library and on the Church’s website.

Most of the 115 languages have full translations of the Book of Mormon; some have only selected portions translated, in most cases one-third to one-half of the full volume of scripture.

Some languages — such as English, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese — are familiar to most Church News readers. Other languages may not be as familiar to anyone who isn’t an expert in geography, languages such as Lingala, Hiligaynon, Chuukese, Xhosa and Tzotil.

These maps show primary locations where all 115 languages are spoken or, in a few cases, where copies of the Book of Mormon in that language were first distributed.

The number for each language is chronological, from No. 1, English, to No. 115, Sesotho, which has available from 1 Nephi through Mosiah 8.

There are also Book of Mormon resources in American Sign Language, English Braille, Spanish Braille and Portuguese Braille.

Map showing where Book of Mormon translation languages are spoken in the Western Hemisphere. Credit: Aaron Thorup, for the Church News

Western Hemisphere

1. English — 1830

7. Hawaiian — 1855

8. Spanish — 1875 selections, 1886 full

18. Portuguese — 1939

28. Aymara — 1977 selections, 1986 full

29. Cakchiquel — 1978 selections

31. Quechua (Peru) — 1979 selections

34. Kekchi — 1979 selections, 1983 full

35. Quiché — 1979 selections

37. Navajo — 1980 selections, 1998 full

38. Quichua (Ecuador) — 1980 selections, 2011 full

42. Quechua (Bolivia) — 1981 selections

47. Kuna — 1981 selections

56. Guarani — 1982 selections, 2009 full

57. Maya — 1983 selections

59. Mam — 1983 selections

65. Haitian — 1983 selections, 1999 full

73. Papiamento — 1987 selections

84. Tzotil — 1994 selections

Map showing where Book of Mormon translation languages are spoken in Asia. Credit: Aaron Thorup, for the Church News

Asia (except Philippines)

14. Turkish — 1906

15. Japanese — 1909

17. Armenian West — 1937

23. Chinese — 1965

24. Korean — 1967

26. Thai — 1976

27. Indonesian — 1977

39. Arabic — 1980 selections, 1986 full

40. Vietnamese — 1980 selections, 1982 full

50. Hindi — 1982

51. Telugu — 1982 selections, 2000 full

52. Tamil — 1982 selections, 2005 full

53. Cambodian — 1982 selections, 2001 full

54. Lao — 1982 selections, 2012 full

58. Sinhala — 1983 selections, 2008 full

61. Chinese (Simplified) — 1983 selections, 2000 full

63. Hmong — 1983 selections, 2000 full

64. Persian (Farsi) — 1983 selections, 2015 full

67. Bengali — 1985 selections

78. Urdu — 1988 selections, 2007 full

95. Armenian East — 2000

99. Mongolian — 2001

108. Malay — 2013

110. Nepali — 2017

111. Georgian — 2019

112. Burmese — 2019

Philippines

75. Tagalog — 1987 selections, 1998 full

82. Ilokano — 1991 selections, 1995 full

83. Cebuano — 1992 selections, 1998 full

85. Hiligaynon — 1994 selections, 2005 full

86. Pampango — 1994 selections

87. Waray — 1996 selections

89. Bikolano — 1998 selections

90. Pangasinan — 1998

Map showing where Book of Mormon translation languages are spoken in Europe. Credit: Aaron Thorup, for the Church News

Europe

1. English — 1841 (First printing in U.S., 1830; first printing in Britain, 1841)

2. Danish — 1851

3. German — 1852

4. French — 1852

5. Italian — 1852

6. Welsh — 1852

8. Spanish — 1875 selections, 1886 full (First distributed in Mexico)

9. Swedish — 1878

11. Dutch — 1890

16. Czech — 1933

18. Portuguese — 1939 (First distributed in Brazil)

20. Norwegian — 1950

21. Finnish — 1954

30. Croatian — 1979

32. Greek — 1979 selections, 1987 full

33. Hungarian — 1979 selections, 1991 full

36. Bulgarian — 1980 selections, 1999 full

43. Russian — 1981

44. Catalan — 1981

45. Polish — 1981

46. Romanian — 1981

49. Icelandic — 1981

88. Ukrainian — 1997

91. Albanian — 1999

92. Estonian — 2000

94. Latvian — 2000

96. Lithuanian — 2000

101. Slovenian — 2002

106. Serbian — 2008

107. Slovak — 2013

113. Macedonian — 2021

Map showing where Book of Mormon translation languages are spoken in Africa. Credit: Aaron Thorup, for the Church News

Africa

25. Afrikaans — 1972

55. Swahili — 1982 selections, 2000 full

60. Efik — 1983 selections

62. Kisii — 1983 selections

69. Malagasy — 1986 selections, 2000 full

70. Fante — 1987 selections, 2003 full

71. Zulu — 1987 selections, 2003 full

76. Lingala — 1988 selections, 2004 full

77. Shona — 1988 selections, 1999 full

93. Igbo — 2000

97. Amharic — 2000

98. Xhosa — 2000

102. Setswana — 2003

104. Twi — 2005

105. Yoruba — 2007

114. Kinyarwanda — in progress

115. Sesotho — in progress

Map showing where Book of Mormon translation languages are spoken in Oceania. Credit: Aaron Thorup, for the Church News

Oceania

10. Maori — 1889

12. Samoan — 1903

13. Tahitian — 1904

19. Tongan — 1946

22. Rarotongan — Cook Islands — 1965

41. Fijian — 1980

48. Niuean — 1981 selections

66. Marshallese — Marshall Islands — 1984 selections, 2003 full

68. Bislama — Vanuatu — 1985 selections, 2004 full

72. Pohnpeian — Micronesia — 1987 selections

74. Chuukese — Micronesia — 1987 selections, 2015 full

79. Palauan — Palau — 1988 selections

80. Kiribati — Kiribati — 1988 selections, 2001 full i

81. Chamorro — Guam — 1989 selections

100. Tok Pisin — Papua New Guinea — 2002

103. Yapese — Micronesia — 2004

109. Kosraean — Micronesia — 2015