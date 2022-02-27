Church members have access to the Book of Mormon in 115 written languages: in print, through the Church’s online store and distribution centers, and/or digitally, in the Gospel Library and on the Church’s website.
Most of the 115 languages have full translations of the Book of Mormon; some have only selected portions translated, in most cases one-third to one-half of the full volume of scripture.
Some languages — such as English, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese — are familiar to most Church News readers. Other languages may not be as familiar to anyone who isn’t an expert in geography, languages such as Lingala, Hiligaynon, Chuukese, Xhosa and Tzotil.
These maps show primary locations where all 115 languages are spoken or, in a few cases, where copies of the Book of Mormon in that language were first distributed.
The number for each language is chronological, from No. 1, English, to No. 115, Sesotho, which has available from 1 Nephi through Mosiah 8.
There are also Book of Mormon resources in American Sign Language, English Braille, Spanish Braille and Portuguese Braille.
Western Hemisphere
1. English — 1830
7. Hawaiian — 1855
8. Spanish — 1875 selections, 1886 full
18. Portuguese — 1939
28. Aymara — 1977 selections, 1986 full
29. Cakchiquel — 1978 selections
31. Quechua (Peru) — 1979 selections
34. Kekchi — 1979 selections, 1983 full
35. Quiché — 1979 selections
37. Navajo — 1980 selections, 1998 full
38. Quichua (Ecuador) — 1980 selections, 2011 full
42. Quechua (Bolivia) — 1981 selections
47. Kuna — 1981 selections
56. Guarani — 1982 selections, 2009 full
57. Maya — 1983 selections
59. Mam — 1983 selections
65. Haitian — 1983 selections, 1999 full
73. Papiamento — 1987 selections
84. Tzotil — 1994 selections
Asia (except Philippines)
14. Turkish — 1906
15. Japanese — 1909
17. Armenian West — 1937
23. Chinese — 1965
24. Korean — 1967
26. Thai — 1976
27. Indonesian — 1977
39. Arabic — 1980 selections, 1986 full
40. Vietnamese — 1980 selections, 1982 full
50. Hindi — 1982
51. Telugu — 1982 selections, 2000 full
52. Tamil — 1982 selections, 2005 full
53. Cambodian — 1982 selections, 2001 full
54. Lao — 1982 selections, 2012 full
58. Sinhala — 1983 selections, 2008 full
61. Chinese (Simplified) — 1983 selections, 2000 full
63. Hmong — 1983 selections, 2000 full
64. Persian (Farsi) — 1983 selections, 2015 full
67. Bengali — 1985 selections
78. Urdu — 1988 selections, 2007 full
95. Armenian East — 2000
99. Mongolian — 2001
108. Malay — 2013
110. Nepali — 2017
111. Georgian — 2019
112. Burmese — 2019
Philippines
75. Tagalog — 1987 selections, 1998 full
82. Ilokano — 1991 selections, 1995 full
83. Cebuano — 1992 selections, 1998 full
85. Hiligaynon — 1994 selections, 2005 full
86. Pampango — 1994 selections
87. Waray — 1996 selections
89. Bikolano — 1998 selections
90. Pangasinan — 1998
Europe
1. English — 1841 (First printing in U.S., 1830; first printing in Britain, 1841)
2. Danish — 1851
3. German — 1852
4. French — 1852
5. Italian — 1852
6. Welsh — 1852
8. Spanish — 1875 selections, 1886 full (First distributed in Mexico)
9. Swedish — 1878
11. Dutch — 1890
16. Czech — 1933
18. Portuguese — 1939 (First distributed in Brazil)
20. Norwegian — 1950
21. Finnish — 1954
30. Croatian — 1979
32. Greek — 1979 selections, 1987 full
33. Hungarian — 1979 selections, 1991 full
36. Bulgarian — 1980 selections, 1999 full
43. Russian — 1981
44. Catalan — 1981
45. Polish — 1981
46. Romanian — 1981
49. Icelandic — 1981
88. Ukrainian — 1997
91. Albanian — 1999
92. Estonian — 2000
94. Latvian — 2000
96. Lithuanian — 2000
101. Slovenian — 2002
106. Serbian — 2008
107. Slovak — 2013
113. Macedonian — 2021
Africa
25. Afrikaans — 1972
39. Arabic — 1980 selections, 1986 full
55. Swahili — 1982 selections, 2000 full
60. Efik — 1983 selections
62. Kisii — 1983 selections
69. Malagasy — 1986 selections, 2000 full
70. Fante — 1987 selections, 2003 full
71. Zulu — 1987 selections, 2003 full
76. Lingala — 1988 selections, 2004 full
77. Shona — 1988 selections, 1999 full
93. Igbo — 2000
97. Amharic — 2000
98. Xhosa — 2000
102. Setswana — 2003
104. Twi — 2005
105. Yoruba — 2007
114. Kinyarwanda — in progress
115. Sesotho — in progress
Oceania
10. Maori — 1889
12. Samoan — 1903
13. Tahitian — 1904
19. Tongan — 1946
22. Rarotongan — Cook Islands — 1965
41. Fijian — 1980
48. Niuean — 1981 selections
66. Marshallese — Marshall Islands — 1984 selections, 2003 full
68. Bislama — Vanuatu — 1985 selections, 2004 full
72. Pohnpeian — Micronesia — 1987 selections
74. Chuukese — Micronesia — 1987 selections, 2015 full
79. Palauan — Palau — 1988 selections
80. Kiribati — Kiribati — 1988 selections, 2001 full i
81. Chamorro — Guam — 1989 selections
100. Tok Pisin — Papua New Guinea — 2002
103. Yapese — Micronesia — 2004
109. Kosraean — Micronesia — 2015