

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints delivered aid, supplies and other donations to children, hospitals and medical offices around North, Central and South America recently.

When local Church leaders made the donations, they explained this type of practice is the gospel in action, following the teachings of Jesus Christ when He said, “By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another” (John 13:35).

The following are some of those efforts.

Mexico

Representatives of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and local government leaders meet in La Palapa, Casa de la Laguna, Tabasco, Mexico, on Jan. 7, 2022. The Church donated 27 hearing aids to benefit children diagnosed with hearing loss and deafness. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church, through its humanitarian arm Latter-day Saint Charities, donated 27 hearing aids for children with hearing loss and deafness in Tabasco, Mexico, on Jan. 7, 2022. Local government officials and Church leaders attended the presentation.

The president of the Villahermosa Stake Relief Society, Ruth Regino Reyes, said the donation represented a very special day for the children. She also saw an opportunity to support them in the future.

“This is the beginning of a field full of possibilities for the progress and learning of these little ones. We need a change of attitude where as a society we are aware and a little more supportive to support this type of cause,” she said. “We are sure that no dream ends prematurely when you have all the courage to move forward.”

Villahermosa Stake President Martín Pérez Lastra highlighted the work the Church carries out not only in Tabasco but around the world, to put into practice the teachings of the Savior Jesus Christ to take care of the poor and needy.

Read more in Mexico Newsroom.

Guatemala

Staff from the District Hospital of Barillas Huehuetenango, Guatemala, with local leaders and missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after a donation from the Church on Feb. 22, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Feb. 22, 2022, the Church donated equipment and 200 medical gowns and patient gowns to the pediatrics department of the District Hospital of Barillas Huehuetenango, Guatemala.

The donation includes a pulse oximeter, electrocardiogram, microscope and more. Hundreds of mothers and their babies in the region will benefit.

Huehuetenango Guatemala Calvario Stake President, Élder Eduardo Vásquez Garcia, thanked the frontline personnel for serving others during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said in the same way, one of the priorities of the Church is to serve others through the giving of donations.

The director of the department, Dr. Yesenia Reyes, expressed her gratitude for the donation and said it would be of great help to the patients: “It is a benefit that is given to patients and especially to children. They can get good care.”

Read more in Guatemala Newsroom.

Luis J. Garcia, representing the Guatemala City Atlántico Stake, at a donation from the Church of furniture and dental equipment to the Neighborhood Association of El Fiscal Village, Palencia, Guatemala, on Feb. 23, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Also in Guatemala, the Church donated furniture and dental equipment to the Neighborhood Association of El Fiscal Village, Palencia, Guatemala on Feb. 23, 2022.

The donation includes portable X-ray equipment, a radiographic sensor, lights, a laptop, fridge, air conditioning units, sinks and office furniture.

The first counselor in the El Fiscal Branch presidency in the Guatemala City Atlántico Stake, President Luis J. Garcia, said that “the members of the Church strive to fulfill the commandment to ‘love your neighbor yourself,’ and for this reason it is possible that these types of donations are made that benefit all the children of our Heavenly Father.”

The president of the neighborhood association, Justo Alfredo Ruano Reyes, thanked the Church for supporting them and added, “the donation of the equipment for the dental clinic will strengthen the health programs for neighbors. We are sure that this equipment will be well used by our community and we thank God for giving us this valuable help.”

See more from the Newsroom release from Guatemala.

El Salvador

Fredy A. Matute Renderos, second counselor in the San Salvador El Salvador Cuzcatlan Stake, center, presents a donation of ten desktop computers to Zacamil National Hospital in El Salvador on Jan. 6, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church in El Salvador donated 10 desktop computers to support modernizing and expanding health care services at the Zacamil National Hospital.

The second counselor in the stake presidency of the San Salvador El Salvador Cuzcatlan Stake, President Fredy A. Matute Renderos, officially presented the donation on Jan. 6, 2022.

”As members of the Church, we strive to emulate the example of our Lord Jesus Christ, which is why we are always looking for ways to serve,” he said. “With this donation we are supporting the hospital so that they can have more technological resources and administrative work is facilitated, we are always willing to support them in whatever is needed.”

The director of the hospital thanked the Church for the valuable and continuous support it provides.

Read more in El Salvador Newsroom.

Local leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints deliver a donation of medical equipment to the Doctor José Saldivar National Hospital in El Salvador on December 6, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Dec. 6, 2021, the Church donated medical equipment to the Doctor José Saldivar National Hospital in El Salvador. The donation was made to support the country’s ministry of health for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

“The Church of Jesus Christ coordinates this type of help in our country in support of reducing the effects of the current pandemic, thank you for allowing us to help in the recovery of many patients, which is a way of expressing and acting with love as Christ would with his Church and its members, by helping and caring for our fellow human beings,” said President William E. Hernández Panameño, the first counselor in the stake presidency of the San Salvador El Salvador Stake.

Government official Karla De Palma said she was very grateful to the Church for the donation: “We knew that we were going to have an important ally with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, this is one of the many donations received (by the Church), all for the benefit of the Salvadoran population.”

Read more in the Newsroom release from El Salvador.

Honduras

Staff of the Triage Center of the Municipality of Santa Rosa de Copán in Honduras, with Bairon C. Bobadilla, a local leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with the donated medical supplies from the Church on Dec. 16, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A donation on Dec. 16, 2021 benefited COVID-19 patients and front-line staff at the Triage Center of the Municipality of Santa Rosa de Copán, Honduras.

The Church gave medical supplies and biosafety items like masks, gowns, gloves, oximeters, syringes, stethoscopes and quilts for patients, among other things.

The district president of the Santa Rosa de Copan Honduras District, President Bairon C. Bobadilla, presented the donation and said it was thanks to the offerings of Church members around the world in an effort to follow the example of Jesus Christ.

Read more in the Newsroom release from Honduras.

Nicaragua

A donation of protective equipment from the Church at the Departmental Hospital of Chinandega on Feb. 18, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Another donation of protective equipment was made to the Departmental Hospital of Chinandega on Feb. 18, 2022. This included surgical caps and boots, latex gloves, protective eyewear and face shields, KN95 masks, oxygen masks and other supplies.

The presidents of the Chinandega and Chinandega West Stakes, Presidents Carlos B. Brenes and Norman R. Vado, attended the delivery event. They spoke to the officials there about how the donation was made in the spirit of love and service to support the medical personnel during the current pandemic.

Read more in the Newsroom release from Nicaragua.

Colombia

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cali, Colombia participated in a blood drive carried out in conjunction with the Colombian Red Cross in February 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated blood for their neighbors in need in February. The Church organized a blood drive with the Colombian Red Cross in the city of Cali. Donors went to the Granjas Ward building in the Cali Colombia San Fernando Stake.

President Diego A. Gomez, second counselor in the stake presidency, said about the service opportunity: “Just as the Savior helps all people, we also have the opportunity to support many to save lives.”

Francy Castro, representing the Relief Society, added, “Giving blood is a way of serving and helping in compliance with the commandment to love others.”

The slogan was, “Hearts in Solidarity Saving Lives,” and the Colombian Red Cross pointed out how donating blood may seem small, but it is significant because it can save many lives.

See more from Colombia Newsroom.

Ecuador

Representatives of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Ecuador deliver 300 food boxes and 300 biosafety kits to city officials in Lomas de Sargentillo in the province of Guayas on Sept. 2, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church delivered 300 food boxes and 300 biosafety kits to municipal leaders in Lomas de Sargentillo, which is in the province of Guayas in Ecuador.

The beneficiaries included older adults, the disabled and local mothers. The food boxes would help those groups in need, while the biosafety kits were also to help combat COVID-19.

José Espinoza represented the Guayaquil Ecuador Via Daule Stake. He pointed out it was a pleasure to collaborate with the municipal efforts. “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is always ready to help; our goal is to follow in the footsteps of the Savior,” he said.

The mayor’s office presented a plaque of recognition to the Church for its valuable contribution to their community.

Read more in the Newsroom release from Ecuador.

Bolivia

Missionaries were among the 42 people who donated blood at the Santa Cruz Bolivia Equipetrol Stake in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, on Oct. 16, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Missionaries and Church members wearing the yellow Helping Hands vests donated blood this past fall in Santa Cruz, Bolivia. The Santa Cruz Bolivia Equipetrol Stake partnered with the Santa Cruz Regional Blood Bank for the campaign.

President Sergio Daniel Barrios, second counselor in the stake presidency, said 42 people participated and added, “We are grateful for the results and we look forward to calling for more assistance at the next opportunity.”

Lilian Menacho said she is a frequent donor. “One can donate material things or food, but donating blood is a greater act of love,” she said. “It requires a little courage and having faith that you’re going to feel a little better after that.”

Santa Cruz Bolivia Equipetrol Stake President Marcelo E. Rodríguez said, “Donating blood is a beautiful opportunity to show our love to people. What we do is follow the example of Jesus Christ by giving love and serving.”

Read more from Bolivia Newsroom.

Paraguay

Capiatá Paraguay Stake President Sergio R. Nuñez Delgado and Limpia Ortiz Guerrero, director of the Itaugua District Hospital in Paraguay, at the opening of a new outpatient clinic in a picture dated with the news release of Feb. 9, 2022. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated a fully-equipped container to help with the influx of patients during the pandemic. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Itaugua District Hospital received a donation from the Church of an entire 40-foot container adapted and fully equipped to function as a new office space.

It will become the hospital’s new outpatient clinic unit. The hospital has had a continuous influx of patients from various parts of the interior of Paraguay, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The doctors needed to increase the capacity to provide better care, and the donated container has the furniture, electrical system, insulation and refrigeration to allow the doctors to attend to their patients.

Capiatá Paraguay Stake President Sergio R. Nuñez Delgado highlighted the desire to serve others and the community, as taught by Jesus Christ when he urged people to care for the sick and those in need.

Read more in the Newsroom release from Paraguay.

Uruguay

Clinics in the city of Tacuarembó, Uruguay, now have new supplies thanks to a donation from the Church in December, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Clinics in the city of Tacuarembó, Uruguay, now have new supplies thanks to a donation from Church leaders in the area. The Church gave two dental chairs and other new dental equipment to the Neighborhood Center.

Church leaders said they studied where there was need and where they could collaborate in some way. They said they wanted to serve right where they live.

President Dean K. Rodriguez Gonzalez, the second counselor in the Tacuarembó Uruguay Stake presidency, noted how anyone who belongs to that center, including Church members, will also be able to enjoy and take advantage of the equipment.

”For us it is always a pleasure to serve the community, the principles of following Jesus Christ allow us to think of others and see these places where they are needed. The Church is always turning resources and does so through funds that are for humanitarian aid and uses them for the benefit of society,” he said.

Read more from the Newsroom release in Uruguay.

New echocardiography equipment at Corazoncitos Foundation, or Little Hearts Foundation, in Uruguay on Dec. 7, 2021. The equipment came from humanitarian funds of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the area. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In another part of Uruguay, the Church made significant donations to two children’s health foundations. One organization helps diagnose and treat children with cancer, and the other supports children with congenital heart disease and their families.

On Dec. 7, 2021, Church welfare and humanitarian officials delivered new echocardiography equipment to help reach underserved parts of the country and more pregnant women. It established a new link between the Church’s humanitarian arm and the Corazoncitos Foundation, or Little Hearts Foundation, as the organization works to help low-income children and families throughout the country free of charge to work for the prevention of heart disease.

Lidia Beatriz Gea de Panzacchi, center, represented The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, during the donation ceremony from the Church of new supplies for the Pérez Scremini Foundation in Montevideo, Uruguay, in December 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Then the Church, through a partnership with the local Lions Club, gave a state-of-the-art Flow Cytometer to the Pérez Scremini Foundation. This will allow doctors to better diagnose and treat children with blood cancers like leukemia and lymphoma. The Foundation has more than 2,000 patients in different states of treatment, and would like to extend their services to teenagers.

Dr. Luis Alberto Castillo, a pediatric oncologist, expressed his gratitude not just for the new device but also for the strength to continue: “Having the support of society and what you represent as Lions and the Church is what gives us the mental power to continue working on this.”

Lidia Beatriz Gea de Panzacchi, who serves as an Area Organization Advisor in Uruguay under the area presidency for the Church’s South America South Area, shared how the Church teaches the first commandment is to love God, and the second is to love one’s neighbor.

“The Church is committed to participating in all that may be humanitarian aid and this aid comes from donations from members and friends of the church who also donate,” she said, adding that helping others brings blessings and joy from that service.

Read more from the Newsroom release in Uruguay.