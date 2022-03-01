Tips to navigating the RootsTech.org website

The RootsTech 2022 family history celebration starts Thursday, March 3, at 10 a.m. MST, on the Main Stage at RootsTech.org. The schedule for the keynote speakers, sessions and other areas is available for attendees to start planning.

To help navigate the website, FamilySearch released a video explaining the six areas on the site: Main Stage, Sessions, Expo Hall, Chat, Help and Connection.

Main Stage: It’s in the top navigation bar. The Main Stage is the place to view the four general sessions, each with two keynote speakers, which will be available in 11 languages. Industry announcements and discovery segments will also be on the Main Stage.

The general sessions are:

Sessions: Click Sessions on the top navigation bar to find the search box and filters for the more than 900 classes in more than 30 languages. There are 60 live sessions, too. Sessions can be added to the My Playlist feature so you can find them later. More than 1,500 sessions are available on-demand from 2021.

Expo Hall: The Expo Hall, also in the top navigation bar, is available starting 8 a.m. MST on Thursday, March 3, and goes through Saturday, March 5, at 5 p.m. There will be product demonstrations and live chat options with company representatives.

Chat: During the conference, a chat option will be available using the message icon in the navigation bar at the top of the website.

Help: The Help feature is the circled question mark and leads to options for one-on-one help, community help and self help, with FAQs and the FamilySearch Help Center.

Connection: Find links to discover Relatives at RootsTech, the Surname Connection and see if you’re related to keynote speaker Matthew Modine.

RootsTech 2022 is free and to register, go to RootsTech.org