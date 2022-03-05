Days of flooding rains have led to destructive floods in parts of Australia. People have had to be rescued from rooftops or their homes in areas of Queensland and New South Wales.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are supporting emergency workers by providing drinking water, baked goods and fresh fruit for those on the front line, reported Australia Newsroom. Other Church members are helping in their own neighborhoods with cleanup.

But “the big cleanup,” as it’s being called, won’t start until the rain stops and more flood waters recede. More storms are expected, and in some areas, the water levels are still rising.

People are using JustServe.org — a website listing community service projects and volunteer needs — to find out where to help.

“We have activated the disaster recovery page on JustServe and will continue to add projects,” said Sue Owen, who oversees JustServe in Australia with her husband, Craig.

“Much of the cleaning hasn’t begun yet because they are still releasing water from the dams. People can’t get to their homes until the water recedes. There are more storms predicted, so we are in a bit of a holding pattern,” she said.

The Church’s Queensland communication director, Kristie Gibson, said: “Members of the Church are also working within their congregations to identify needs and help families and individuals. Some places are cut off because of flood waters, and there are power outages, as well as many homes which have been flooded.”

But Gibson said despite the challenges, “people are cheery, they’re checking in, they’re pulling together and looking after each other.”

