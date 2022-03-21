A donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will help Mexico in the fight against COVID-19. Latter-day Saint Charities, the humanitarian arm of the Church, gave 15 deep freezers to Mexico’s Institute of Health for Well-being.

The Church’s Mexico Newsroom reports the freezers are being installed in the states of Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Hidalgo, Oaxaca, Puebla, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Guerrero, Nayarit and Sonora.

Previously, the Church and Project HOPE donated nearly 400,000 units — a total of four tons — of protective equipment for front-line medical personnel in Mexico, who have been treating patients during the pandemic.

The Mexico institute’s general director, Juan A. Ferrer, said Mexico has acquired more than 240 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from nine brands, and to date, more than 183 million vaccines have been given throughout the country. The donated freezers will allow COVID-19 vaccines to be stored at the proper temperatures.

Other government officials expressed their gratitude for the relationship with the Church and the support given during this health crisis.

Mexico Newsroom said Latter-day Saint Charities has several projects in Mexico that involve the health sector and plans to work soon with the health officials in Chiapas and Guerrero to donate wheelchairs, neonatal resuscitation equipment and maternity care.