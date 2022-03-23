This month, organizations in Peru and Argentina that help children and families received donations from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



In Buenos Aires, Argentina, the Church donated several ovens, tables, sinks, benches, chairs, washing machines and shelves to the Mother of Lourdes Home for Women and Children, reported the Church’s Argentina Newsroom.



The shelter is operated by the Catholic Church, and it cares for women who have been victims of abuse or who have lived and worked on the streets, by providing them with support and new skills.

Buenos Aires Argentina Chacabuco Stake President Sergio Galbuchi said, “I harbor a warm feeling for Father Damian’s dedication that, without a doubt, demonstrates his Christian spirit by carrying out this work of love for those who are most abandoned.”

Representatives of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints talk with employees at Casa San Gabriel Shelter of the Ronald McDonald Association of Peru, after a humanitarian aid donation to the shelter on March 17, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On March 17, Church representatives visited the Casa San Gabriel Shelter of the Ronald McDonald Association of Peru to make a donation to improve and expand the shelter. The Church’s Peru Newsroom explained that this shelter is a “home away from home” for low-income families who must travel to Lima from the interior of the country so that their child with a complex illness can receive treatment.

The donation delivered consisted of mattresses, furniture, bedding, food and other supplies for the bedrooms and kitchen.

Jonathan Rossi, executive director of the Ronald McDonald Association, thanked the Church of Jesus Christ for their help and unveiled a plaque with the Church’s name on it on the wall.

Lima Peru Limatambo Stake President Johel J. Valdivia, who is also the manager of the Church’s South America Northwest Area Welfare office, said the Church of Jesus Christ provides humanitarian aid to social institutions for the benefit of the vulnerable and needy “as the Lord would.”

On March 18, Church representatives visited the Peru Childhood Association shelter located in Pamplona, ​​San Juan de Miraflores, to deliver kitchen equipment, medical equipment and construction materials, reported the Church’s Peru Newsroom.

Carmen Cortez, representative of the Peru Childhood Association, thanked the Church of Jesus Christ for its help, saying it will improve the condition of the children who are fostered by the institution.

Lima Peru Villa Maria Stake President Alex Arangoitia Solar, along with missionaries with the Church’s Welfare and Self-Reliance department made the donation. Peru Newsroom said President Solar expressed that the Church provides humanitarian aid with the help of donations from Church members who follow the example of the Savior Jesus Christ.