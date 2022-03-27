Church donates additional $4 million to 7 projects to help refugees in Europe

From food, clothing and hygiene kits, to medicine and antibiotics for infants, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is donating an additional $4 million for seven projects to help humanitarian efforts in Europe, reported the Church’s United Kingdom Newsroom on Friday, March 25.

The seven projects are:

Food for food hubs in Europe, where it will be distributed in the Ukraine.

Project HOPE’S efforts to provide refugees with first aid, medication, hygiene supplies, infant care kits, shelter and trauma counseling.

International Medical Corps’ work to provide refugees in Poland with medication, medical equipment and personal protective gear.

Food for Estonia Food Bank to feed 17,500 refugees for one month.

Underwear and clothing for 30,000 women and children at the Polish-Ukraine border, which will be distributed by the Przemysl Municipality.

The Association of Neonatologists of Ukraine’s efforts to provide antibiotics for infants in the country. The antibiotics will help infants who have fungal lung disease due to being born in a hospital basement.

Jesuit Refugee Service’s work to provide shelter, transportation, food, water, medical care and psychological support for children and the elderly in Ukraine, Romania, Poland, Hungary, Bosnia, Croatia, Serbia, Kosovo and Macedonia.

The Church previously donated $2 million each to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the World Food Programme to help people displaced by the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Digital guide to help minister to others

Recently, the Church in the Europe Area has provided a digital and printed manual titled “How To Minister to Others During a Crisis” through Welfare and Self Reliance Services that shares how members can support and strengthen each other during difficult times.

Welfare and Self Reliance Services also has a short summary with links to the manual in 14 languages.

“Many people we speak to are very burdened with seemingly one life challenge after another,” said Sister Sibylle Fingerle, an area organization adviser for several European countries. “How can we feel calm and at peace in these times? We need to have a mental resilience and strength to survive both emotionally and spiritually. This need is real and necessary now more than ever.”

Serving and ministering

The Church of Jesus Christ, including leaders and members, are continuing to help those affected by the crisis in Ukraine.

Here are some of the efforts recently highlighted by the Church’s United Kingdom Newsroom.

The mayor of Diosjeno, Hungary, accepts delivery of the Church’s donation of 100 temporary beds and 96 sleeping bags that were delivered to refugees in Diosjeno. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Hungary: Tents, temporary beds, sleeping bags and hygiene kits have been donated to the Red Cross and the Order of Malta, and groups in the cities of Diosjeno and Miskolc.

“It is surreal to be in Hungary right now and see the challenges the people of Ukraine are facing. What a privilege and a blessing it is to be part of this relief effort and see so many hands lifting others,” said Sister Jan Boardman, a welfare services missionary.

Volunteers through JustServe in the United Kingdom supplied food items, including canned soup, to refugees, through their partnerships with local groups in March 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

United Kingdom: Members across the country — from Billingham in north England to Poole in the south — are using JustServe.org to team up with organizations, including the British Red Cross, the Salvation Army, the Nottingham Polish Community, the Polish Centre and Care4 Humanity.

They helped gather food, medical supplies and clothing items that were loaded into trucks bound for the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Spain: Relief Society sisters in the Balearic District of Spain organized a collection drive for food and medical supplies, and youth packed the more than 20 large boxes that were donated to Save Ukraine and Association of Aid to Ukraine.