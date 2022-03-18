What the Church is doing to help in Eastern Europe

The Church News is compiling information about the humanitarian crisis caused by armed conflict in Eastern Europe. This article will be updated.

March 17 — Church members help refugees in Eastern Europe through online and offline efforts

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Moldova supply refugees with blankets at the Ukrainian border in this picture from March 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Church members in several European countries are helping refugees from Ukraine by making monetary donations and providing shelter, food, supplies and other necessities. Many are opening their own homes. Others are providing support online.

March 14 — Church gives $4 million to help refugees in Europe

The Medyka Polish border crossing and reception center. Credit: Photo courtesy of UNHCR

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has given $2 million each to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, or UNHCR, and the World Food Programme, or WFP, to help those displaced by the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

The funds are being used immediately for core relief items such as blankets, solar lanterns, tents and shelters, said Lacey Stone, UNHCR’s director of private sector engagement and partnerships in the United States.

March 6 — How the Church, its leaders and members in Europe are providing aid and relief in the humanitarian crisis caused by armed conflict

A truck is loaded with relief items assembled by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Frankfurt, Germany. The supplies were delivered to refugees in Hungary and Romania. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Amid armed conflict in Europe, leaders and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continue to actively participate in humanitarian and relief efforts.

Coordinated efforts by area and local leaders and Church members are occurring in all European countries.

The Church of Jesus Christ is continuing its help not only through member and congregational efforts but also partnering with other relief organizations.

March 5 — The Church and Latter-day Saint Charities were ready to help refugees in Europe, Sister Eubank explains

People carry their belongings at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korczowa, Poland, Saturday, March 5, 2022. Credit: Olivier Douliery, Pool Photo via Associated Press

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its humanitarian arm, Latter-day Saint Charities, were ready to help refugees from Eastern Europe at the start of the crisis in Ukraine, and the two are committed in Europe — as they have been around the globe — to help people for the long term in rebuilding their societies.

Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency and president of Latter-day Saint Charities, also underscored three basic principles to engage in more effective humanitarian outreach as she spoke Friday, March 4, to a group of international thought leaders.

March 5 — Europe Area presidency invites Latter-day Saints in Europe to join in day of prayer, fasting

A family bow their heads during prayer in sacrament meeting. March 6, 2022, was a day of prayer and fasting in the Church’s Europe Area. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Mindful of current conflict, commotion and suffering, the Church’s Europe Area presidency invited Latter-day Saints in Europe to take part in an areawide day of fasting and prayer on Sunday, March 6.

As followers of Jesus Christ, “we long for resolution, comfort and peace during these times,” said the letter from the area presidency — Elder Massimo De Feo, Elder Erich W. Kopischke and Elder Ruben V. Alliaud, all General Authority Seventies.

March 3 — How the Church is helping with humanitarian aid in Eastern Europe

Warehouse coordinator David Vazquez uses a forklift to load pallets of food into a trailer at the Bishops’ Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.\ Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and others are asking what the Church is doing to help with the developing humanitarian crisis resulting in Eastern Europe from the current armed conflict and how they themselves can assist.

The Church released a statement Thursday evening, March 3:

“From the earliest hours, the Church began contacting friends and collaborating organizations in the region to assess needs and purchase food and other necessities.”

Feb. 25 — Status of Church’s missionaries in Ukraine, volunteers in Russia

The Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News, Deseret News

With the ongoing armed conflict in eastern Europe, questions have arisen about the status of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ full-time missionaries in Ukraine and full-time volunteers in Russia.

In January, the Church temporarily reassigned full-time missionaries from the Ukraine Kyiv/Moldova and Ukraine Dnipro missions to locations outside of Ukraine. The announcement came in a Jan. 24 statement from Church spokesman Sam Penrod.

On Friday, Feb. 25, Penrod said the Church currently has no foreign full-time volunteers in Russia.

Feb. 25 — First Presidency issues statement on armed conflict

The Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City, Utah. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has issued a statement on armed conflict, pleading that “peace will prevail among nations and within our own hearts.”

“We are heartbroken and deeply concerned by the armed conflict now raging. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has members in each of the affected areas and throughout the world. Our minds and hearts have been turned toward them and all our brothers and sisters.”