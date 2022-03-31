Hundreds of people can now be more self-sufficient to move and carry out their daily activities, after a donation of wheelchairs and crutches in the Mexican states of Sonora, Oaxaca and Chihuahua.



The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, through its humanitarian arm, donated 876 wheelchairs and 30 crutches this month, reported the Church’s Mexico Newsroom.

Hermosillo Mexico Stake President Isaac M. Carrillo Atondo and Area Seventy Elder Gregorio E. Casillas joined government leaders at the delivery ceremony of more than 300 wheelchairs in Hermosillo, Sonora.



Then in Chihuahua, around 300 wheelchairs were donated in the capital of that state. And in Oaxaca, the Church donated 268 gel-padded wheelchairs and more than 30 pairs of crutches.

The Church also held a three day training session on how to prepare, adapt and maintain different types of wheelchairs. If a wheelchair does not have the right individual fit or if it is not used properly, it cannot meet adequately the needs of someone with mobility limitations.

More than 14 social workers, physical therapists and others who care for people with disabilities participated in the training. They said the training helped them feel better prepared to provide the tools for a better quality of life. And it gave them more awareness about what it is like to live full-time in a wheelchair.

