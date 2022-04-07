Church announces 2 new missions in Europe

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced two new missions in Europe, according to a news release published on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Both new missions will open in early July.

The Spain Madrid North Mission is being created from areas of the existing Spain Madrid and Spain Barcelona missions. The First Presidency has called Christopher L. Eastland and Trista S. Eastland to serve as mission leaders.

The England Bristol Mission will be reinstated from areas of the England Birmingham and England London missions, with the boundaries of the England Leeds Mission also impacted. England Birmingham Mission President Kevin E. Gallacher and Janine D. Gallacher, who have been serving since July 2021, will be reassigned to the Bristol mission.

Adam West and Heather West have been reassigned to lead the England Birmingham Mission.

In addition to the new missions in Europe, the Church previously announced two additional missions in December of 2021. The Hawaii Laie Mission opened in mid-January and the Rwanda Kigali Mission will open in July.

The Church now has 411 missions worldwide.