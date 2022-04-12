Church donates more than 300 wheelchairs in Honduras

Hundreds of people in Honduras — 341 in fact — have new wheelchairs and therefore will have a better quality of life, thanks to a donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



On Thursday, April 7, the Church delivered the wheelchairs to the Telethon Honduras Foundation in the San Pedro Sula region, according to a report from the Church’s Honduras Newsroom.

The donation included training 24 members of the foundation’s team to assemble the different types of wheelchairs and make adjustments for each person.

For example, the wheelchairs include standard, active and all-terrain models, with different fittings and usage for physical disabilities such as lower limb amputation, spinal cord diseases, multiple sclerosis and others.



El Carmen Honduras Stake President Marvin I. Palomo Marmol said it is a privilege for the Church to help organizations that are dedicated to the service and well-being of others.



“Jesus Christ helped the most needy and dispossessed, as well as those who need faith and hope in times of need,” he said. “As members of the Church we strive to follow the example of the Savior and love our neighbors with acts such as this.”

The regional vice president of the Telethon Honduras Foundation, Rafael Ruiz, expressed his gratitude to the Church for all the donations — 672 wheelchairs since 2020 — in such a short period and in the face of a global pandemic.