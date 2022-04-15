Church members in El Salvador hold blood drive to help others in need

Members of the San Salvador Los Heroes and La Libertad stakes held a blood donation drive with El Salvador Hospital on March 27.

The day began at 7 a.m. and ended at 2 p.m., reported the Church’s El Salvador Newsroom. Sixty-one units of blood were collected, to be used in the national health system.

The head of the hospital’s blood bank, Héctor Gonzáles, said the demand for blood is high and that unfortunately only on days like the blood drive can they collect it, as few people go to hospitals to donate.

“It is a great support that they are giving us, not only to our patients at the hospital, but to the entire network of hospitals nationwide. … Blood donation campaigns are important because the donors are altruistic people, like you,” said González.

The president of the Los Heroes stake, President German Antonio Alvarado Hernandez, presided over the activity. He pointed to John 15:13: “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”

“As members of the Church we support this type of service activities, with a sense of respect and value for life and the children of God,” said President Alvarado. “We trust that this donation will benefit many Salvadoran brothers and sisters and we unite in the face of the emergency situations that our country is experiencing.”

Sister Alejandra de Alvarado said: “It is an opportunity not only to help others, but it is an opportunity to show others that as members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints we always have that willingness to help others regardless of our religious beliefs. I think this donation has been a sign of love for others and an emulation of the example of Jesus Christ.”