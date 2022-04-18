Dozens of teenagers and young adults from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spent several hours together helping paint another faith’s building in the village of Lomanikoro, Fiji.

Around 60 Church members and friends wiped down the walls and then painted the inside of the Josaia Methodist Church. The building serves over 200 villagers.

“It was great to see the youth and young adults of the Navatuyaba Ward joining with their friends from the Methodist church to work together today,” said Sulueti Kama, communications director in Fiji for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to the Church’s Pacific Newsroom.

Nausori Fiji State President Lote Qoroya said: “This Helping Hands activity has given me a sense of love and selfless service to those in need. The Savior is a good example of selfless love to all. He has shown us the way to serve others.”

Elders of the Methodist church expressed their gratitude to the youth for their service in helping the village church.