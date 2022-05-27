Health care workers in Nicaragua in Central America have new supplies and equipment to help them treat patients in a variety of ways.

As Church leaders made the donations last month, they pointed out that this kind of humanitarian aid and giving is part of the mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — to serve as the Savior taught.

On April 20, the Church delivered a project consisting of the installation of a cold room for a local organization of the Nicaraguan Ministry of Health in the city of Juigalpa, reported the Church’s Nicaragua Newsroom.

The cold room — with a temperature of up to -20º Celsius (-4º Farenheit) — will strengthen the cold chain for the conservation and decentralization of vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines. The health care system in Juigalpa serves a population of approximately half a million inhabitants.

President Enrique F. Lazo of the Juigalpa Nicaragua District of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks about the installation of a cold room for the health care system of Juigalpa, Nicaragua, on April 20, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The president of the Juigalpa Nicaragua District, Enrique F. Lazo, spoke about the Christian motivation of Church members to love others by consistently contributing to these humanitarian efforts. When the health authorities received the donation, they thanked the Church for its efforts.

On April 29, the Church gave new supplies to the Carlos Roberto Huembes Hospital in the city of Managua to strengthen respiratory health services. The donation included humidifiers with integrated tube generators for oxygen breathing support, reported Nicaragua Newsroom.

Managua Nicaragua Universitaria Stake President Darvin M. Roa Gutierrez said it was an honor for the Church to contribute in this effort to bring health and extend a helping hand to others.

That same day, local Church leaders donated new testing equipment to the Nicaraguan Ministry of Health in Managua. The equipment allows health officials to perform PCR tests for COVID-19, malaria, dengue fever and multiple viruses.

Nicaragua Newsroom reported that Bishop Hassel N. Cruz of the Villa Venezuela Ward, Managua Nicaragua Villa Flor Stake, made the donation, while also expressing the honor it was for the Church to help in this way.

In each case, at the hospital and at the ministry of health, the doctors and authorities thanked the Church for the donation they said would strengthen the quality of care for patients.