Acts of service and donations bless lives in Colombia

Reaching out to help others around them has blessed not only the members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints performing the service, but also those whom they helped in the South American country of Colombia.

An initiative by members of the Church in Barranquilla, Colombia, recently helped dozens of families receive clothing and nonperishable items.

The Barranquilla Colombia Paraiso Stake worked to gather clothing, toys, kitchen utensils and other useful items to give to families in need in their community.

A report from the Church’s Colombia Newsroom in May explained how women from the stake Relief Society presidency, along with ward presidencies, organized to collect and sort donations from stake members.

A woman looks through donated clothing, shoes and other items collected and organized by Barranquilla Colombia Paraiso Stake in early 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The women then delivered the donations during a day of service. Families were invited to arrive in shifts and select what they needed for their homes. The items that were left over were given to charitable foundations in the city.

Alicia Mondul, president of the Lucero Ward Relief Society, said about the experience: “What a great blessing to be able to serve with love and dedication, following the teachings of our Savior.”

That wasn’t the only service performed recently by members of the Barranquilla Colombia Paraiso Stake. In December, youth from the La Playa Branch held a recreational day for underprivileged children in their village.

The afternoon of activities benefited a group of children from the Apalanca Foundation in the village of La Playa, in Barranquilla, Columbia. The foundation helps children and young people with limited resources, reported the Church’s Colombia Newsroom.

The youth and their leaders organized games and activities to do with 36 children from the foundation. The young people were also in charge of organizing and distributing breakfast and giving gifts to the children.

Kamila Perozzo, 13, who took part that day, said: “The experience in this activity was very beautiful, since we were able to share and do something that the Lord wants us to enjoy and fulfill, serve others with love.”

The branch Primary president, Elena Meza, said: “Being a participant in this activity was a beautiful experience; knowing that all the members of the branch were able to unite and observe the children’s faces full of happiness, all the time we shared with them. Especially how they were so receptive when told about the birth of Jesus. It was very clear in my heart that when we serve others with love, we serve the Lord.”