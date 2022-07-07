Last month, the Mexico Area presidency announced the organization of six service mission areas for those young missionaries called to serve as service missionaries in the country.

This doubles the amount of service mission areas in Mexico, according to the Church’s Mexico Newsroom.

The number of missionaries called to serve in such mission areas is increasing, so the organization of new service mission areas and the calling of new service mission leaders became increasingly necessary. The six service mission areas overlap the existing 32 teaching missions in operation throughout Mexico.

Missionaries called as service missionaries go through the same process to receive their mission calls as other young missionaries around the world. Their calling is determined through inspiration by a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in consultation with the applicant’s stake president.

Service missionaries typically continue to live at home during their mission. They serve by assignment in the Church, community or with humanitarian organizations, the Newsroom release stated.

Elder Hugo Montoya, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Mexico Area Presidency, said, “They are representing the Savior in a different way than teaching missionaries.” A map of the new mission areas and the leaders who were called to serve in them can be found on the Church’s Mexico Newsroom.