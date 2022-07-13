FamilySearch hosts booth at popular São Paulo international book fair

Geovana Lopes, 24, is one of many who discovered more about her family at the FamilySearch booth at the 26th Bienal Internacional do Livro de São Paulo, Brazil’s largest book fair.

“When I get home I will continue to include records and encourage my husband to set up his tree too,” she said, after spending about 45 minutes browsing FamilySearch and adding to her family tree with the help of a volunteer.

This was the first time FamilySearch had a booth at the international book fair, which attracted a record audience of 660,000 visitors during the July 2-10 event held at Expo Center Norte in São Paulo.

Fábio Falcão Lucas, FamilySearch area manager in Brazil, told the Church’s Brazil Newsroom: “The initial purpose of FamilySearch’s participation in the 26th Bienal Internacional do Livro was to help participants write the book of their lives through the free resources and tools we have. We aligned that purpose with the mission of FamilySearch, which is to bring joy to all people as they discover, reunite and connect with their family — past, present and future.”

During the nine-day event, the FamilySearch booth showcased a variety of resources and discovery experiences. Volunteers helped people with family history research and hosted a total of 54 lectures on topics related to ancestry, including “The Origin of Surnames” and “Processes for Portuguese and Italian Citizenship.” Approximately 500 volunteers participated.

A FamilySearch volunteer helps a guest at a booth at the 26th Bienal Internacional do Livro de São Paulo, Brazil’s largest book fair, at Expo Center Norte in São Paulo, July 2-10, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Joni L. Koch, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Brazil Area presidency, said after visiting the FamilySearch booth: “It was a privilege to experience the excellence of the booth, the professionalism of the team and volunteers, as well as the precious resources offered.”

Journalist and international correspondent Ilze Scamparini from TV Globo — one of Brazil’s largest media outlets — made a special appearance at the booth, telling about the relationship between Italy and its descendants today. The FamilySearch team presented her with part of her genealogy.

Matheus Emerick, coordinator of the FamilySearch booth, reported that he met writer Dani de Brito and helped her enter information into Family Tree. She was able to find the birth certificate of her grandmother and ended up discovering 10 generations of family members.

Lucas said: “With the end of our first participation in this important and historic event, our hearts are full of gratitude for the many miracles we witnessed. The exposure we had with major media outlets and the unparalleled contribution of the many speakers who generously accepted the invitation to appear at our booth made us see clearly and unmistakably the kind hand of our loving Heavenly Father.”

Read more about the event on Brazil Newsroom (article in Portuguese).