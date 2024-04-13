What pioneer Edward Martin did after leading his handcart company to Utah

Edward Martin is best remembered for serving as the captain of the Martin handcart company, a group of more than 500 pioneers who started their journey late and encountered heavy snow and severe temperatures in Wyoming before reaching Salt Lake City in November 1856.
What many may not know is that several years later Martin became a prominent photographer. He captured images of many early Latter-day Saints, including members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and most of the bishops serving in Salt Lake City wards. He also photographed several buildings in the city, most notably the Salt Lake Temple and Tabernacle.
Many of his images are preserved and available for viewing digitally in the Church History Catalog using these search terms: “Martin, Edward, Photographer, 1818-1882,” according to Church History Department blog post by Jeff Morley. Photographs, videos and other resources are available through the catalog but may require submitting permission to access.
Here are some photos and links to Martin’s collection in the Church History Catalog.
Salt Lake Tabernacle Photograph, circa 1868
Portraits of Salt Lake City Bishops, 1867
Leading Women in Zion, circa 1867
This is a group portrait of Zina D. H. Young, Bathsheba W. Smith, Emily Dow Partridge Young and Eliza R. Snow. Zina, Bathsheba and Eliza all served as presidents of the Relief Society, while Emily served as a Relief Society teacher.
Brigham Young, circa 1867
Twelve Apostles, circa 1867
This montage of individual portraits consists of, in order of appearance (but not entirely in order of seniority), from left to right starting at the top: Orson Hyde, Orson Pratt, Wilford Woodruff, John Taylor, George A. Smith, Ezra T. Benson, Charles C. Rich, Lorenzo Snow, Erastus Snow, Franklin D. Richards, George Q. Cannon and Joseph F. Smith.
Salt Lake Temple, circa 1864
This is a photograph of an engraved perspective study of the Salt Lake Temple with inscription on the back that reads, “Temple as it’s to be finished at Great Salt Lake City, size 186 ½ by 99-, height 100 feet, towers 200 feet, walls 8 feet thick.”
See more of what is in the Church History Library’s collections at Catalog.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.