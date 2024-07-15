Church History Museum prepares to host Pioneer Fair

Sister Lori Robinson and her granddaughter Stella Hodgman wear period costumes as they hand out hollyhock dolls and seeds, as the Church History Museum of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosts “A Pioneer Fair” in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

In advance of Pioneer Day, individuals and families are invited to participate in a Pioneer Fair outside the Church History Museum of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in downtown Salt Lake City.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 20, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., on the Church History Museum front plaza and back lawn. Attendance is free. Parking is recommended at the City Creek Center.

The fair will celebrate the July 24, 1847, arrival of the early Saints in the Salt Lake Valley and feature “pioneers” from the museum’s living history program, along with musicians, storytellers and craftsmen.

Blacksmith Lonnie Jensen demonstrates his craft as the Church History Museum of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosts “A Pioneer Fair” in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 22, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Participants can experience trades and skills from the earliest days of Utah’s history through a variety of activities and games for all ages and interests, such as blacksmithing, learning the Deseret alphabet at a schoolhouse, searching the museum and Temple Square for pieces of pioneer heritage or bartering for sweets at the trading post.

The Church History Museum, located west of Salt Lake City’s Temple Square at 45 N. West Temple, houses historic artifacts of the Church’s founding, pioneers and leaders, as well as collections of art and other works from 1830 to the present. Learn more about the Church History Museum at history.churchofjesuschrist.org.

Christine Deppe shows a cloth doll as the Church History Museum of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosts “A Pioneer Fair” in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 22, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News