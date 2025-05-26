A poster with the rendering of the “Mercy on the Mississippi” interpretative panel is unveiled at Clat Adams Park in Quincy, Illinois, May 10, 2025. The panel thanks the citizens of Quincy for sheltering early Latter-day Saints in 1838-39.

During the winter of 1838–39, more than 5,000 Latter-day Saints were seeking food and shelter after being expelled from Missouri by Gov. Lilburn W. Boggs’ extermination order.

They found refuge and kindness across the river from Missouri in Quincy, Illinois, where the town’s 1,600 residents took in the Saints.

Now, in connection with the 200th anniversary of the formation of Adams County, Illinois, wherein Quincy sits, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is providing a historical marker to remember the “Mercy on the Mississippi.”

A rendering of the interpretive panel, which provides more detail than past markers, was unveiled at Clat Adams Bicentennial Park by the Mississippi River on May 10, reported a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The Nauvoo Brass Band performs at Clat Adams Bicentennial Park in Quincy, Illinois, for the unveiling of the Mercy on the Mississippi memorial sign on May 10, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Quincy is about 55 miles south of Nauvoo, Illinois, where Saints lived from 1839 to 1846.

Larissa McShane, the Nauvoo Illinois Stake Relief Society president, told the more than 100 people in attendance how her ancestors, James Bean and Elizabeth Lewis, were Quincy residents and sheltered the Saints.

Their son, George, wrote in his journal, “My father, having added to his lands and improvements for some time, was possessed of several houses and cabins, which were then filled with these people.”

McShane said, “Their mercy changed the trajectory of the lives of countless people for generations to come.” Her Quincy ancestors later joined the Church and headed west in 1846.

Charles Scholz, chair of the Adams County Bicentennial Commission and a former mayor of Quincy, spoke about when the late Church President Gordon B. Hinckley visited Quincy in 2002 in conjunction with the rebuilding of the Nauvoo Temple. The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performed a benefit concert that raised $75,000 to help the city start a community foundation.

“It was a wonderful evening,” Scholz said. “At the conclusion, [President Hinckley] turned to the choir … and he said, ‘I’d like to have everyone in the choir who had ancestors that were sheltered in Quincy stand up.’ And they all stood up, and an audible gasp went throughout the crowd. That’s what brought it home to us of how significant this is.”

A youth choir performs at Clat Adams Bicentennial Park in Quincy, Illinois, as part of the program introducing the Mercy on the Mississippi memorial sign on May 10, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A poster with the rendering of the Mercy on the Mississippi interpretative panel to be installed in Clat Adams Bicentennial Park in Quincy, Illinois, is unveiled on May 10, 2025. The panel will join other commemorative markers thanking the citizens of Quincy for sheltering the Saints in 1838-39. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Larissa McShane, Nauvoo Illinois Stake Relief Society president, shares family history stories about her Quincy ancestors at Clat Adams Bicentennial Park in Quincy, Illinois, on May 10, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints