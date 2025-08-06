“The First Baptism for the Dead," a painting by Anthony Sweat, an artist and BYU professor.

After her baptism in 1831, Vienna Jaques sold her property and left a comfortable life in Boston, Massachusetts, in 1832 to join the Saints in Kirtland, Ohio.

The single sister in her mid-40s then consecrated a significant amount of money — $1,400 — to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which was in the process of purchasing the land for the Kirtland Temple.

On March 8, 1833, the Prophet Joseph Smith received a revelation that called Vienna by name to go to Zion — Jackson County, Missouri — to receive her inheritance.

“My handmaid Vienna Jaques should receive money to bear her expenses, and go up unto the land of Zion,” reads Doctrine and Covenants 90:28-31. “Verily I say unto you, that it is meet in mine eyes that she should go up unto the land of Zion, and receive an inheritance from the hand of the bishop; That she may settle down in peace inasmuch as she is faithful, and not be idle in her days from thenceforth."

A portrait of Vienna Jaques was taken circa 1867 by Edward Martin. | Church History Library, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jaques is one of two women mentioned by name in the Doctrine and Covenants. The other is Emma Smith, wife of the Prophet Joseph Smith, in section 25.

Jaques didn’t find that peace in Ohio, Missouri or Illinois, but was never idle and remained faithful, eventually finding that place of peace in Salt Lake City, said Brent Rogers, a managing historian in the Church History Department.

“She joins the Church, gives this great donation and is promised great blessings that she sees ultimately fulfilled, but not until after a lot of trial and journey,” said Rogers, who has researched and written about Jaques’ life. “It’s a pretty neat story.”

Jaques’ life of faith and devotion is not well known among Latter-day Saints today. As members learn more about Jaques and Doctrine and Covenants section 90 in the “Come, Follow Me” curriculum during the week of Aug. 18-24, here are five interesting facts about her life.

1. Jaques’ conversion

Born on June 10, 1787, in Essex County, Massachusetts, Jaques was a self-reliant woman who lived in Boston with financial independence.

At age 44, she met the missionaries and obtained a copy of the Book of Mormon. She wasn’t initially interested and set it aside for a while.

When she picked it up again, Jaques decided to engage it with prayer, sincerely desiring to know if it was truly from God.

“She said her mind became ‘illuminated’ as she read the Book of Mormon and felt it was true scripture, that this was a revelation from God,” Rogers said.

After reading the Book of Mormon, Jaques traveled alone from Boston to Kirtland to witness the Church firsthand. She was baptized by Emer Harris, brother of Book of Mormon witness Martin Harris, in July 1831.

A short time later she heard Joseph Smith preach about the gathering of Israel and was captivated by the idea. She returned to Boston with several copies of the Book of Mormon and actively shared her new faith with others.

2. Letter of comfort

After donating her money to the Church, Jaques traveled to Jackson County in hopes of receiving her promised blessings. Five weeks after she arrived, however, the violence began.

While trying to save documents from the printing press, Jaques witnessed the tarring and feathering of Bishop Edward Partridge, according to Chapter 16 of “Saints: Volume 1.”

A letter from Joseph Smith to Vienna Jaques, dated Sept. 4, 1833. | Screenshot from JosephSmithPapers.org

Jaques wrote to Joseph Smith and received a comforting response on Sept. 4, 1833.

“I have often felt a whispering since I received your letter,” Joseph wrote. “Joseph, thou art indebted to thy God for the offering of thy sister Viana [Vienna] which proved a Savior of life as pertaining to thy pecunary concern, therefore she should not be forgotten of thee for the Lord hath done this. Thou shouldst remember her in all thy prayers and also by letter for she oftentimes calleth upon the Lord saying, ‘O Lord, inspire thy servant Joseph to communicate by letter some word to thine unworthy handmaid.’”

3. Witness of first baptism of the dead

In August 1840, in Nauvoo, Illinois, Joseph Smith introduced the doctrine of baptisms for the dead while delivering a funeral sermon. This doctrine allows Church members to perform proxy ordinances for their deceased ancestors.

The following month, Jane Neyman, whose son was recently deceased without baptism, persuaded Harvey Olmstead to perform a baptism for him in the Mississippi River.

Hearing of this, Jaques rode her horse into the river a short distance away and became the first witness to a baptism for the dead.

“The First Baptism for the Dead," a painting by Anthony Sweat, an artist and BYU professor. | Anthony Sweat

Later in the day, upon learning of this, Joseph Smith asked her to describe the ceremony. She did and he confirmed its validation.

“She’s a witness to this very monumental event that sets the stage for baptismal ordinances and spiritual work for the dead,” Rogers said.

While in Nauvoo, Jaques acted as proxy in more than 50 baptisms for the dead, most of which were for her own ancestors. She also received her temple covenants on Jan. 22, 1846, before driving her own wagon team across the plains.

4. Self-reliant, service-oriented

Jaques arrived in the Salt Lake Valley in early October 1847 and spent most of her first year living in her wagon.

In fall 1848, she wrote to Brigham Young requesting land to build a home. Her request was soon granted.

A letter written by Vienna Jaques to Brigham Young, dated Sept. 11, year unknown. | Church History Library, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jaques was industrious in taking care of livestock and cultivating a garden to take care of herself and serve those around her. She was active in the Salt Lake 12th Ward Relief Society and often shared her testimony.

“There are times in the Relief Society minutes when it shows that she offered counsel and great bits of wisdom,” Rogers said. “There’s a lot of evidence of her sharing her means and excess with those in need, whether it was calico, clothing, food or milk, whatever people needed, sometimes she even donated money. She was always willing to donate to others.”

Jaques died in her home in Salt Lake City, on Feb. 7, 1884, at the age of 96.

5. New monument

Rogers was motivated to learn more about Jaques after discovering her birth year was incorrect on her grave in the Salt Lake Cemetery.

On May 10, the Ensign Peak Foundation, a private foundation that assists the Church in honoring and preserving its history, installed a new monument at Jaques’ gravesite with the correct information.

On May 10, 2025, the Ensign Peak Foundation installed a new monument at Vienna Jaques’ gravesite in the Salt Lake Cemetery in Salt Lake City. | Brent Rogers

‘Everyday and extraordinary’

Reflecting on what he has learned from her, Rogers said Jaques’ life was both “everyday and extraordinary.”

“She did the everyday things, the small and simple things, and made great things come to pass because of that,” he said. “She did the everyday things like being prayerful, being cognizant of others, looking for opportunities to serve, and when those opportunities were presented, she was so consistent. She was always ready for those moments, which is truly extraordinary ... because that’s a hard thing to do.”

Rogers also admires Jaques’ steadfastness in believing in the promises of the Lord that she would find peace as long as she was faithful and never idle. She “lived a life full of faith through a lot of trials and hardships,” he said. “That gives me the peace that I can be blessed if I do the little, everyday things that the Lord commands us.”