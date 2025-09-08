Right, Elder Kyle S. McKay, a General Authority Seventy who serves as Church historian and recorder, speaks with Elder LeGrand R. Curtis, Elder Steven E. Snow, and Elder Marlin K. Jensen, all emeritus General Authority Seventies and former Church historians and recorders, during a roundtable discussion at the Church History Conference in the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.

From 1989 to 2005 — a period of 16 years — the office of Church historian and recorder was essentially vacant.

Elder Dean L. Larsen, a General Authority Seventy, was sustained as Church historian in 1985. He left the Church History Department to fulfill another assignment in 1989, but wasn’t formally released as Church historian until 1997.

Shortly before the April 2005 general conference, President Gordon B. Hinckley called Elder Marlin K. Jensen to be the new Church historian and recorder of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Jensen wished he had asked two questions: Why was the office left vacant? And “Why are you filling it with me?”

He did ask what the First Presidency expected of him as Church historian.

“In his Hinckley-esque style, he said ‘Read the scriptures and do your duty,’” Elder Jensen said. “And then I said, ‘What about the office of recorder?’ And he said, ‘I haven’t thought a bit about that, but you better.’”

Elder Jensen reflected on the memorable experience as he participated in a roundtable discussion featuring the current and three former Church historians and recorders at the Church History Conference on Saturday, Sept. 6.

Elder Kyle S. McKay, a General Authority Seventy who serves as Church historian and recorder and executive director of the Church History Department, moderated the panel that included three emeritus General Authority Seventies:

Elder Jensen, who served as Church historian and recorder from 2005 to 2012.

Elder Steven E. Snow, 2012 to 2019.

Elder LeGrand R. Curtis, 2019 to 2022.

In a conversation full of laughter and memories, the Church historians — who all have professional backgrounds in law — discussed various topics such as the history and role of the position, what it was like to report to the First Presidency, and how learning about Church history can strengthen faith in Jesus Christ.

Thoughts and impressions

Elder McKay invited his “mentors” to share any thoughts or impressions they had upon attending the conference.

Elder Jensen said that while bad days happen and perfection is unattainable, it’s still something to strive for when representing the Savior and His Church.

“If what we sincerely think about Christ determines who we are and what our actions will be, should it not be incumbent upon all of us who collect, preserve and share — especially when we do it on behalf of, and in the name of and being paid by the Church — do we not have an extra obligation to live as Christlike as we possibly can, so that whatever we are doing is imbued with Him and His Spirit?"

Elder Snow reflected on his life and testimony, expressing his love for Church history and the “imperfect” people through whom the Lord worked, including his pioneer ancestors.

“They were not perfect, they made mistakes,” he said. “It gave me hope that maybe the Lord could work through me. ... That was a real part of the development of my testimony.”

Elder Curtis addressed the conference theme, “Jesus Christ at the Center of Church History,” referencing several Doctrine and Covenants sections that feature the voice of the Lord.

“That’s pretty good evidence of Christ in our Church history,” he said.

Church history and ‘rising generations’

In Doctrine and Covenants 69, the Lord calls John Whitmer to be the Church historian and recorder, to be “writing, copying, selecting and obtaining all things ... for the good of the Church, and for the rising generations.”

Elder McKay invited the panel to share their thoughts on the responsibility the Church historian’s office has regarding the rising generations.

All three were involved at different times with the Joseph Smith Papers, and Elder Snow and Elder Curtis were involved in creating the Church’s multivolume series “Saints.” One goal of “Saints” was to craft an accurate, engaging narrative history appealing to readers, especially young adults, who can learn from the achievements, failures, questions and struggles of Joseph Smith and early Church members.

Church history, including the “warts,” makes more sense when read in context, Elder Snow said.

Said Elder Curtis: “What we want is to get the gospel so deep in their hearts that whatever winds come, they can’t be blown off course. I think a great way to do that is for them to see the hand of God moving through the generations, beginning with the Prophet Joseph Smith.”

Elder Jensen added that faith can be strengthened through family and Church history stories. “There’s something that comes from that [which] I don’t think can be produced in any other way.”

‘A record kept’ by many

Elder McKay asked Elder Jensen to retrace the history of the Church historian position — “the foundation.”

On April 6, 1830, the day the Church was organized, the Lord commanded the Prophet Joseph Smith, “Behold, there shall be a record kept among you” (Doctrine and Covenants 21:1). The first person called to that office was Oliver Cowdery, replaced after about a year by John Whitmer.

Speaking without notes, Elder Jensen noted the following:

After a period of turbulence in the Church, Willard Richards became the Church Historian in Nauvoo, Illinois, in 1842.

From that time until 1972, when future Church president Elder Howard W. Hunter was called, the office of Church historian was held by a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, including George A. Smith, Albert Carrington, Orson Pratt, Wilford Woodruff, Franklin D. Richards, Anthon H. Lund and Joseph Fielding Smith.

He was succeeded by Leonard Arrington, a Utah State University professor.

From then on, a General Authority Seventy served in the position: Elder G. Homer Durham, Elder Dean L. Larsen, Elder Jensen, Elder Snow and now Elder McKay.

During his tenure, Elder Jensen described how the Church history team focused on helping God’s children make and keep sacred covenants, remembering God’s influence, preserving Church records and defending the truths of the Restoration.

This restructuring allowed for the hiring of 15 new historians to support projects like the Joseph Smith Papers.

Elder Jensen was pleased after listening to Elder McKay’s keynote address about seeing the Savior in Church history.

“The idea now that we are to be more focused, more mindful of Christ in all that we do in our Church history work, I think is wonderful and right,” he said.

Reporting to the First Presidency

Elder Curtis remembered meeting quarterly with the First Presidency, sometimes more if a particular issue came up.

“It was obviously a little intimidating, but also exhilarating,” he said. “We would report on what we were doing. We would seek their approval on ideas that we had, [and] usually they liked them.”

Elder Curtis learned that his role was to provide the best information and receive prophetic guidance.

“I loved that opportunity to learn from them as to where they wanted us to go in preserving and sharing our Church’s history,” he said.

His team also made it habit to take along a historic artifact or item for a little show-and-tell. “They were just delighted,” Elder Curtis said. “All three of them love history.”

Elder Snow added that the Church History Department had two Apostles who served as advisers. “Our advisers were great advocates for us,” he said.

Church history and the second coming

Last April in general conference, Church President Russell M. Nelson said the Lord prompted him to urge Latter-day Saints to prepare for the Savior’s second coming. Elder McKay concluded by asking the panel to discuss the role of Church history in helping members prepare for the Lord’s second coming.

Elder Curtis said one remarkable aspect of Church history is its documentation of the words of prophets and apostles, in addition to the Book of Mormon.

“We are armed with these wonderful words of prophets — ancient and modern — and the teachings of generations ... in preparation for the second coming," he said.

Said Elder Snow: “We are blessed because, for the most part, in the 200 year history of the Church, we’ve had literate people who’ve been able to tell our story and record their experiences, which helps us prepare for the coming of the Savior. That’s why I particularly love Church history.”

One of Elder Jensen’s favorite talks, “At the Summit of the Ages” by President Hinckley in October 1999, highlights how a broad view of Church history reveals God’s grand purposes across dispensations, culminating in the fulfillment of Daniel’s prophecy in the current dispensation.

“It instills in me a firm belief that the prophecies are true,” Elder Jensen said. “We don’t know the times, and we certainly don’t know the time of His coming, but I have no doubt, but that He will come. That’s what I think Church history can do — give us a firm foundation."

Elder McKay added his witness of the Savior and expressed appreciation to the former Church historians and recorders for their contributions.

“I look at you and see a representation of all the people who held this office prior to [me] and I can’t help but feel their support, involvement, and their yearnings on behalf of what happens as we preserve and share the history of this Church,” he said.

