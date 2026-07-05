Timeline of milestones in U.S., Church history

Timeline of some U.S. and Church history milestones.through the Civil War.

As the United States celebrates its 250th birthday, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been encouraged to learn more about moral agency and how the U.S. Constitution and the Declaration of Independence support religious liberty.

A discussion guide titled “Celebrating the Founding of the United States and the U.S. Constitution” is available online on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

In a video, President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, and Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles discuss the importance of the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and constitutional amendments that enabled the Restoration of the Church.

Following is a timeline of a few of the significant events in the history of the nation and of the Church:

Timeline of some U.S. and Church history milestones from 1776 through today.. | Church News graphic

CHURCH HISTORY

1805: Joseph Smith born

1830: Church organized

1839: Latter-day Saints driven from Missouri

1844: Joseph Smith martyred

1846-47: Church members driven from Illinois and begin settling what will become Utah

1857-58: U.S. Army marches to Utah, conflict eventually resolved peacefully

1893: Salt Lake Temple dedicated

1912: 1st seminary, adjacent to Granite High School in Salt Lake County

1929: Tabernacle Choir begins weekly broadcasts

1931: 1st edition of Church News printed

1955: Temple in Switzerland is first outside of U.S. and Canada

1996: More Church members live outside U.S. than in U.S.

2002: Book of Mormon translated into 100th language

2026: 219th temple dedicated

UNITED STATES HISTORY

1776: 13 British colonies, from New Hampshire to Georgia, declare independence from Great Britain

1788-91: U.S. Constitution adopted, Bill of Rights guarantees religious freedom

1850: U.S. reaches Pacific coast with California becoming 31st state

1861-65: Civil War; 13th Amendment to Constitution abolishes slavery

1869: Transcontinental railroad completed in Utah

1896: Utah becomes 45th state

1917-18: World War I

1919: 19th Amendment guarantees women right to vote

1929-39: Great Depression

1941-45: World War II

1991: End of the Cold War

2001: Sept. 11 attacks

2020-23: COVID-19 pandemic