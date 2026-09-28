‘Carry On’ and ‘At the Pulpit’ now available as audiobooks

"Carry On" and "At the Pulpit," two books that highlight the history and voices of Latter-day Saint women, are now available as audiobooks.

Two books highlighting the history and voices of Latter-day Saint women are now available as audiobooks, offering another way to learn from their experiences and testimonies.

“Carry On: The Latter-day Saint Young Women Organization, 1870–2024” is now available as a free digital book and audiobook in the Church’s Gospel Library and on the Church Historian’s Press website.

“At the Pulpit: 185 Years of Discourses by Latter-day Saint Women,” previously available in print and online, is also now available as an audiobook.

Currently the audiobooks are only available in English. Both volumes were published by the Church Historian’s Press.

Making the books available online and by audiobook gives more people opportunities to engage with Church history, said Petra Javadi-Evans, an editorial manager in the Church History Department.

“It’s helpful to bring it online where people can access it on their phone or from a computer, and it’s free,” she said.

Javadi-Evans hopes more readers and listeners will engage with the history and understand “how these experiences and teachings of these women in the past continue to inform the Church today.”

She also hopes they will gain a greater appreciation for “the faith they had and the choices they made that helped shape our history.”

‘Carry On’

Released in hardcover in March 2025, “Carry On” is the first comprehensive book-length history of the Young Women organization. The volume traces how the organization has grown and adapted to meet the changing needs of young women in a global Church.

Copies of the new history book of the young women entitled “Carry On” are on display at a press conference with Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman joined historians/authors James Goldberg, Amber Taylor and Lisa Olsen Tait at the Church History Library in Salt Lake City on Tuesday March 11, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

One of the book’s authors, Amber Taylor, narrated the audiobook — her first experience recording one. Taylor is currently a professor of history at Brigham Young University.

“Carry On” also received the Mormon History Association’s 2026 Best Book award.

Javadi-Evans hopes young listeners will find the young women portrayed in the book to be “very relatable.”

‘At the Pulpit’

Originally published in 2017 and made available online the following year, “At the Pulpit” is a collection of discourses by Latter-day Saint women from 1832 to 2016.

"At the Pulpit: 185 Years of Discourses by Latter-day Saint Women," was published by Church Historian's Press in 2017. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The new full-cast audiobook features archival recordings of some women delivering their own discourses, with voice actresses reading those for which recordings are unavailable. Hillary Straga, a Church employee, narrates the introductions.

Straga knows firsthand the value of an audiobook option. Years ago, she wanted to listen to “At the Pulpit” while cleaning her home, only to discover no audio version was available. Now she hopes more women can engage with the book while running errands or doing chores.

“It was important to offer an audiobook option for ‘At the Pulpit’ because it will reach an audience that would love the content but has minimal time to sit down with a physical book,” she said. “It’s important to make women’s voices, stories and history easily accessible.”

While narrating the introductions, Straga was struck by the women’s wide-ranging experiences, knowledge and depth of faith.

“I am so grateful I could help others get to know these remarkable women,” she said.

For Javadi-Evans, the books are more than records of the past.

“They contain stories and experiences of these women that can deepen our understanding of the gospel and help us to have meaningful conversations with each other,” she said.

Accessing the audiobooks

On the Church Historian’s Press website, for both “Carry On” and “At the Pulpit,” listeners must select each chapter’s audio individually; playback does not automatically advance to the next chapter. A play button is found at the beginning of each chapter.

In the Gospel Library app, listeners can play each audiobook continuously from beginning to end. To access the audio, go to Library, Church History and Women’s History, select “Carry On” or “At the Pulpit,” open the introduction and tap the headphones icon in the bottom-right corner.

“Carry On” is also available on Audible, with “At the Pulpit” coming soon.