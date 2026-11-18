The “One by One: Gathered unto Christ” exhibit is currently open at the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026.

The Church History Museum is inviting visitors to come experience three new exhibits that feature stories and artifacts from the people who built and worshipped in the Salt Lake Temple as well as the individual stories of faith in Jesus Christ that connect international members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Created in preparation for the Salt Lake Temple Celebration, which begins in April 2027, the three new exhibits were opened with a Wednesday, Nov. 18, news conference.

As visitors come to see the Salt Lake Temple, these new exhibits could be among the museum’s most viewed, said Elder Kyle S. McKay, a General Authority Seventy who serves as the Church historian and recorder.

He connected the anticipated gathering of visitors to Isaiah’s prophecy that “all nations shall flow unto it” (see Isaiah 2:2), which he believes is being fulfilled through the Salt Lake Temple.

“All nations shall flow unto it, as we fling open the doors and invite people to come and see,” he said.

Elder Kyle S. McKay, a General Authority Seventy who serves as Church historian and recorder and executive director of the Church History Department, speaks about three new exhibits that are opening at the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The museum’s exhibits also point to the Savior’s continuing work of gathering His children. Elder McKay said the exhibit “One by One: Gathered unto Christ” highlights that work and invites visitors to recognize their own part in it.

“He invites us to be part of it, and it is an amazing thing,” he said. “There is no greater joy than to be part of the work that He is doing.”

Riley M. Lorimer, director of the Church History Museum, said he hopes visitors recognize a common thread running through all three exhibits: “a love for the Savior and a desire to follow Him.”

“All three of these exhibits center on the idea that every person has a role to play in building the kingdom of God and that each one of us needs to find our own way to come to Christ,” Lorimer said. “We hope that is the message that people get when they come to the Church History Museum.”

‘Fitly Framed Together’

“Fitly Framed Together: Stories of the Salt Lake Temple” explores six phases of the temple’s history: design, construction, beautification, dedication, use and renovations.

Through artifacts and personal accounts, the exhibit introduces visitors to people from many lands who helped build the house of the Lord and generations who have worshipped there.

Riley Lorimer, director of the Church History Museum, speaks about three new exhibits that are currently open at the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Many of those contributions have gone largely unrecognized, said Emily Utt, a historic sites curator in the Church History Department.

“We are highlighting so many examples of everyday Latter-day Saints and even some non-Latter-day Saints who gave their best to the kingdom and have largely remained anonymous,” she said. “It’s not a history of the Salt Lake Temple. It’s a history of people seeking God and how that seeking Him transformed them in the process.”

Among the artifacts are original sketches by Truman Angell, a carpenter who worked on the Kirtland and Nauvoo temples before becoming the Salt Lake Temple’s architect. Without formal architectural training, Angell learned on the job, Lorimer said.

“You can see a number of his original sketches for the Salt Lake Temple,” she said. “It was his job to make Brigham Young’s vision of what the temple should look like a reality.”

A silk wedding dress from 1940 is displayed in the “Fitly Framed Together: Stories of the Salt Lake Temple” exhibit at the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Visitors can imagine themselves at Angell’s drafting table, using museum-provided templates to draw the temple’s facade.

Other artifacts show the contributions of less-familiar individuals. A mortar-carrying shovel belonged to an early Hawaiian Latter-day Saint, John Moses Kauleinamoku, who emigrated to Utah and spent 10 years working on the temple in various roles.

The exhibit also features the journal of Maria Zundel, a young woman from Utah’s Box Elder County who attended one of the temple’s 31 dedicatory sessions in 1893. Her April 17 entry of that year described how she felt God’s love.

Together, these accounts show how individuals helped not only construct the temple but also “make it sacred through their devoted labor and donation and worship,” Lorimer said.

A cornet from the late 1800s is displayed in the “Fitly Framed Together: Stories of the Salt Lake Temple” exhibit at the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

‘One by One: Gathered Unto Christ’

The second exhibit, “One by One: Gathered unto Christ,” features 55 conversion stories from 40 countries while highlighting the Church’s global reach through individual journeys of faith.

The exhibit centers on the moments when people’s hearts turned toward Jesus Christ, said Maryanne Stewart Andrus, the museum’s exhibition and education manager and the exhibit’s team leader.

Maryanne Stewart Andrus, manager of the Exhibition and Education Team at the Church History Museum, speaks about the “One by One: Gathered unto Christ” exhibit at the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

“They were on one path, and an event took place, and it turned their hearts, and they decided to join the Church,” she said. “Some people were prepared through dreams, and other people just had to manifest great courage to be able to stay with and cling to their baptismal covenants.”

Beginning with Joseph Smith, the Prophet of the Restoration, the exhibit is arranged geographically, and accounts are accompanied by artwork and artifacts, including first editions of the Book of Mormon in multiple languages.

A Ukrainian first edition Book of Mormon is displayed in the “One by One: Gathered unto Christ” exhibit at the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

One account features Hare Teimana, a Māori chief near Cambridge, New Zealand, who had a vision that a stranger would bring the gospel of Jesus Christ to his people. On Christmas Eve 1882, he recognized an approaching missionary, William McDonnel, as the man from his vision. After his seriously ill daughter was healed following a priesthood blessing, Teimana and his wife were baptized the next day.

The museum also commissioned paintings to tell stories not represented by objects in its collection. An original work by Casey Childs depicts Len Hope, a Black convert from the American South, confronting a mob that demanded he renounce his faith.

The painting emphasizes Hope’s conviction and courage, said Laura Poulsen Howe, the museum’s art curator.

“Len is someone that I look to as a hero, as a Latter-day Saint pioneer who gives me hope,” she said. “There are stories people don’t know that are portrayed here. There are stories that will be brand new and exciting.”

Together, the accounts illustrate a gathering that continues today, Elder McKay said.

“The work goes on, the gathering goes on, it goes on in the millions, but one by one,” he said.

The “One by One: Gathered unto Christ” exhibit is currently open at the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

‘All Nations Shall Flow Unto It’

“All Nations Shall Flow unto It” features depictions of the Salt Lake Temple from around the world, created in a variety of artistic styles and media.

The artwork reflects the Salt Lake Temple’s significance to Latter-day Saints worldwide as a symbol of temple covenants and the promises and blessings available in the house of the Lord.

One depiction uses Panamanian mola, a traditional textile art form from Panama. The work portrays the temple at night, with bright highlights against its dark exterior, even though the artist had never seen the Salt Lake Temple in person.

“The Salt Lake Temple’s story is not just a local one; its meaning and purpose extend far beyond the Salt Lake Valley,” Lorimer said.

Ukrainian artist Maryna Lukach used fabric and beads for her artwork featured in the new exhibit “All Nations Shall Flow Unto It" at the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. This room features various depictions of the Salt Lake Temple from around the world, in different styles and media. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Other exhibits

In addition to the three new exhibits, museum visitors can visit “A Firm Foundation,” a children’s exhibit about the Salt Lake Temple, and the museum’s flagship exhibit, “The Heavens Are Opened.”

One of the notable artifacts in the children’s exhibit is the original Angel Moroni trumpet that fell during the 2020 earthquake.

“We hope that people will see themselves in the story of the Church as they walk through this exhibit,” Lorimer said.

A conversation chair from the late 1800s is on display in the “Fitly Framed Together: Stories of the Salt Lake Temple” exhibit at the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

“The Unwavering Conviction of Len Hope” by Casey Childs is displayed in the “One by One: Gathered unto Christ” exhibit at the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

“Angel of Peace” is displayed in the “Fitly Framed Together: Stories of the Salt Lake Temple” exhibit at the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

“Tender Reflection” by Dave Sotogi is displayed in the “One by One: Gathered unto Christ” exhibit at the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

A replica of the Angel Moroni statue atop the Salt Lake Temple is featured in the Church History Museum exhibit titled “Fitly Framed Together: Stories of the Salt Lake Temple” at the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

A music stand from 1869 is displayed in the “Fitly Framed Together: Stories of the Salt Lake Temple” exhibit at the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News