From Vermont to California, there are more than two dozen Church-owned historic sites in the United States.
Many of the sites are connected to early events of the Church, including Joseph Smith’s birthplace; his family’s home in upstate New York near the Sacred Grove, where Joseph Smith prayed to know which church to join and was visited by Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ; the Whitmer Farm, near Fayette, New York, where the Church was organized; the Priesthood Restoration Site in Pennsylvania; and the pioneer communities in Kirtland, Ohio, and Nauvoo, Illinois. Many have visitors’ centers, such as the Mormon Trail Center at Historic Winter Quarters in Omaha, Nebraska, and the Mormon Battalion Historic Site in San Diego, California, that help share the site’s significance.
The sites have been reopened to the public for in-person visits and many also have virtual tours available. See history.churchofjesuschrist.org/landing/historic-sites for information on what is available at the site, what to expect when visiting and also on scheduling a virtual tour.
More on the Church’s historical sites
- What you need to know before visiting Church historic sites, pageants this summer
- How site of the rebuilt Kanesville Tabernacle is changing to include more ways to remember notable events there
- Church History Biographical Database combines information on missionaries, pioneers in one place
- All Church historic sites now fully open to the public after pandemic closures
- Remembering ‘faith-infused actions’ of the Mormon Battalion 175 years later
- How the story of Cove Fort illustrates ‘the quiet faith’ of early Saints
- Last 2 years have been ‘unprecedented,’ ‘crazy’ and ‘inspiring’ at Church historic sites
- ‘Come, Follow Me’: Exploring historic Nauvoo, Illinois
- See what Joseph F. Smith’s rooms in the Beehive House might have looked like in 1918
- ‘Come, Follow Me’: Exploring sites in Historic Kirtland, Ohio
- Video: From Carthage Jail, Elder Cook remembers the Prophet Joseph Smith, the martyrdom and his witness of the Savior
- How the Church plans to rehabilitate the Hill Cumorah historic site
- What is the Temple District of Nauvoo and why does it matter to Latter-day Saints?
- ‘Come, Follow Me’: See the Whitmer home, Grandin print shop, monuments to the witnesses and the Susquehanna River
- ‘Come, Follow Me’: Learn more and see photos of the Priesthood Restoration Site
- See the 4 new paintings in the Sacred Grove Welcome Center
- From monument to proclamation: celebrating the Prophet Joseph Smith’s birth, life and testimony