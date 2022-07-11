This view shows the Smith Manchester frame home looking from south to north. Construction of the home was undertaken by Alvin Smith, older brother of the Prophet Joseph. Alvin died unexpectedly in November 1823 before the home was completed. There is a tradition that the grieving Smith family planted a tree near the home in memory of Alvin. Though it is not known with certainty, the large tree to the right of the home may be that tree. It is usually referred to as the “Alvin Tree.” Robert Parrott, a forestry specialist who has contracted with the church to maintain the nearby Sacred Grove and Hill Cumorah for more than a decade, says that the “Alvin Tree” is old enough to have been the one planted in Alvin’s honor. More specifically, he estimates that the late 1820s is a realistic date for when that tree may have started growing. In any event, by referring to the tree as the “Alvin Tree,” the memory of the Prophet’s upright brother is perpetuated.

Credit: Kenneth Mays