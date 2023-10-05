Video: How Joseph Smith’s family was ‘A Family of Faith’

On the evening of Sept. 21, 1823, a light and heavenly being — the angel Moroni — appeared to Joseph Smith. This September commemorated 200 years since that historic event, which marked the beginning of the Restoration of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Keith A. Erekson of the Church History Department said as he has studied the records of Joseph Smith, he learned that this event became “a family experience.”

“We often talk about it as a revelation to Joseph, which it was. But it happens in his home, and his first instruction is to tell his father,” Erekson said. “And then the next night, he now is authorized to share with his family. And they become important witnesses and defenders.”

In this Church News video titled “A Family of Faith,” Erekson and Elder Kyle S. McKay, a General Authority Seventy and Church historian and recorder, speak of the faith of Joseph’s family.

“They had a confirmation, and they knew it was true,” said Elder McKay of the Smith family. “And so they followed in faith.”