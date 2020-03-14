President Nelson shares hopeful message as coronavirus outbreak continues

President Russell M. Nelson shared a message of hope on his social media channels on Saturday, March 14, encouraging members to look to the Savior for peace and comfort during the continued COVID-19 outbreak.

“My dear friends, our Heavenly Father and His Son Jesus Christ know us, love us, and are watching over us. Of that we can be certain,” he said.

Speaking on the impact of the COVID-19 virus on thousands of lives, President Nelson said, “We pray for those who are suffering and for those who have lost loved ones.”

He emphasized the Church’s desire to be part of “the solution to this challenge” and the prayerful consideration in making the recent temporary adjustments to worship.

“These unique challenges will pass in due time. I remain optimistic for the future. I know the great and marvelous blessings that God has in store for those who love Him and serve Him. I see evidence of His hand in this holy work in so many ways.”

My dear friends, our Heavenly Father and His Son Jesus Christ know us, love us, and are watching over us. Of that we can be certain.



These unique challenges will pass in due time. I remain optimistic for the future.https://t.co/joWOinZ6CV — Russell M. Nelson (@NelsonRussellM) March 14, 2020

President Nelson continued, “So, during these uncertain times, be comforted by this promise from the Savior. He said, ‘I the Lord am bound when ye do what I say.’ I promise you that joy is always within the reach of everyone who will hear Him and obey His laws.”

President Nelson encouraged Church members to take care of themselves and loved ones, and to minister to neighbors near and far.

“Temporary changes in our normal routine may allow additional time to experience how precious home-centered gospel study can be,” he said, suggesting the use of the Book of Mormon Videos and other technology to study the gospel.

“We are all looking forward to general conference,” he said. “Then we will focus on the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ in its fullness.”

He ended by saying, “I love you. I pray for you. And I promise that you will receive comfort and peace as you continue to hear Him.”